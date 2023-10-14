What did Saturday's solar eclipse look like? Photos show a 'ring of fire' in the sky.

Mike Snider, USA TODAY
Updated ·3 min read
0
The annular eclipse peers though the clouds over Oregon from Skinner Butte in Eugene, Ore. Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

Some of the U.S. got to see a "ring of fire" eclipse Saturday, caused by the moon blocking the sun. The rest of us, well, we get to see the photos.

The annular eclipse, which occurs as the moon is near its furthest point from Earth, creates the "ring of fire" effect with the sun peeking around the moon's edges. NASA had projected the phenomenon would first become visible in Oregon about 12:13 p.m. EDT/9:13 PDT and end in Texas about 1:03 p.m. EDT/10:03 PDT, or 12:03 CDT (local time).

Observers in Oregon, California, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, Idaho, Texas, California and Colorado were expected to be able to see the eclipse on Saturday. Later, it was expected to be visible in Mexico and Central and South America.

Explainer graphic: Annular solar eclipse creates 'ring of fire'

The sun briefly peaks through the clouds Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, on the morning of the annular solar eclipse in this picture taken in Oregon.
People watch the start of the eclipse over Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah, during a rare "ring of fire" eclipse of the sun Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
The moon passes between earth and the sun during the annular eclipse of the sun Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah.

In Eugene, Oregon, Cheryl Kurchin Chapman gathered with others to view the eclipse at College Hill Reservoir. “It was awe-inspiring. There are hundreds of people here,” she told The (Eugene, Ore.) Register Guard. “Something that reminds me of my father when we were younger who’d take us out to witness the eclipse. It’s a magical event.”

People watch the annular solar eclipse at the 51st Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on October 14, 2023.
The moon crosses in front of the sun over Albuquerque, New Mexico, during an annular eclipse on October 14, 2023.
The "ring of fire" effect caused during the annular eclipse of the Sun over Albuquerque, New Mexico, on October 14, 2023.
People dress in costumes as others watch the annular solar eclipse at the 51st Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on October 14, 2023.

Cloudy skies threatened to prevent some from seeing the eclipse's totality – the point when the moon eclipses most of the sun.

But at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, which draws close to 100,000 spectators daily to watch hundreds of hot-air balloons, the sky was crystal clear on Saturday morning. “It’s very exciting to be here and have the convergence of our love of flying with something very natural like an eclipse," pilot Allan Hahn of Aurora, Colorado, told The Associated Press.

The annular solar eclipse seen from Richardson, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (Credit: LM Otero, AP)
The annular solar eclipse is seen over Austin City Limits weekend two, day two on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.
A festival attendee looks up at the annular solar eclipse during Austin City Limits weekend two, day two on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.

Attendees at the Austin City Limits Music Festival got to witness a partial eclipse as the day's musical events were getting underway. The city wasn't in the eclipse's direct path like San Antonio, but observers could still see a crescent-shaped sun.

Austin-based rapper Blakchyl, whose set started at 11:45 a.m. CDT got to look up at the sky while backstage. "It's kind of romantic," she told the Austin American-Statesman.

A solar eclipse was visible in the Southwestern and Northwestern United States on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
The solar eclipse seen in the Southwestern and Northwestern United States on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (Credit: Rob Schumacher, The Arizona Republic/USA TODAY NETWORK)
Near totality of the annular eclipse as seen in the Southwestern and Northwestern United States on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Progression of the solar eclipse seen in the southwestern and northwestern United States on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
The solar eclipse seen in the southwestern and northwestern United States on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

Jim Cantore of The Weather Channel gathered with observers in Albuquerque and posted his response on X, formerly known as Twitter. "What an incredible sight," he said upon viewing the "ring of fire" eclipse. "Oh, that's just perfect."

A man and his children prepare to observe the annular solar eclipse next to a replica of a Mayan stela at the Astronomical Observatory of the National Autonomous University of Honduras in Tegucigalpa, Honduras on October 14, 2023.
The annular eclipse of the sun pokes out through the clouds during a watch party at the Fleischmann Planetarium in Reno, Nevada on Oct. 14, 2023.

The good news: even more of the country will get to see a total solar eclipse in April 2024, as it will follow a different path – beginning in Mexico before sweeping across Texas, the Midwest, upstate New York and northern New England.

Contributing: Mary Walrath-Holdridge, Trevor Hughes,

Follow Mike Snider on X and Threads: @mikesnider & mikegsnider.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What did the October 2023 solar eclipse look like? Here's the photos.

