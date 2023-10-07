Did you save your ticket? Last year's rain checks for Balloon Fiesta are still good. Here's how to use them

Oct. 6—Last year was a disappointing one for fans of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta as soggy weather canceled many of the sessions, but for those wishing to watch the balloons this year, those tickets will still be honored.

"For the sessions that were ... canceled because of weather those tickets are still good," said Tom Garrity of the The Garrity Group, representing the Fiesta. "And those numbers are in the system of the ticket company for this year. People just need to show up with those tickets."

Garrity added tickets that were used last year for a session that went as planned will not scan, so be sure you only bring tickets for days that were canceled.

The days that were canceled last year:

Oct. 1, 2022, Saturday evening

Oct. 2, Sunday evening

Oct. 3, Monday

Oct. 5, Wednesday

Oct. 6, Thursday evening

Oct. 7, Friday evening

Oct. 8 Saturday morning

Oct. 8 Saturday evening

Oct. 9, Sunday

