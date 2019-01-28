Did ScandiDos AB (publ) (STO:SDOS) Insiders Buy Up More Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in ScandiDos AB (publ) (STO:SDOS).

What Is Insider Selling?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

ScandiDos Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 12.51k shares worth kr75k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by ScandiDos insiders. They paid about kr5.97 on average. I’d consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price, which is kr3.23. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that ScandiDos insiders own 20% of the company, worth about kr18m. We’ve certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ScandiDos Insiders?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in ScandiDos and their transactions don’t cause us concern. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in ScandiDos, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

