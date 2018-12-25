Did Schweiter Technologies AG’s (VTX:SWTQ) Recent Earnings Growth Beat The Trend?

Analyzing Schweiter Technologies AG’s (VTX:SWTQ) track record of past performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It enables us to reflect on whether or not the company has met expectations, which is a powerful signal for future performance. Today I will assess SWTQ’s recent performance announced on 30 June 2018 and compare these figures to its long-term trend and industry movements.

Could SWTQ beat the long-term trend and outperform its industry?

SWTQ’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2018) of CHF79m has jumped 30% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 19%, indicating the rate at which SWTQ is growing has accelerated. What’s the driver of this growth? Well, let’s take a look at if it is solely attributable to industry tailwinds, or if Schweiter Technologies has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Schweiter Technologies has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 11% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 8.2% is below the CH Building industry of 8.2%, indicating Schweiter Technologies’s are utilized less efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Schweiter Technologies’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 7.6% to 9.5%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 1.0% to 0.4% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Though Schweiter Technologies’s past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Schweiter Technologies gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. You should continue to research Schweiter Technologies to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

