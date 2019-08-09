Did Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Insiders Sell Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive Vice President of Engineered Papers, Michel Fievez, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$796k worth of shares at a price of US$39.81 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$34.50. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In total, Schweitzer-Mauduit International insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:SWM Recent Insider Trading, August 9th 2019 More

Does Schweitzer-Mauduit International Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Schweitzer-Mauduit International insiders own about US$10m worth of shares. That equates to 1.0% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Schweitzer-Mauduit International Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Schweitzer-Mauduit International shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Schweitzer-Mauduit International insiders. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

