Did Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) Insiders Buy Up More Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores

Director David Robbins made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$64k worth of shares at a price of US$3.19 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 78.01k shares worth US$191k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores insiders. Their average price was about US$2.45. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around US$2.21). The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:SHOS Insider Trading January 21st 19 More

Does Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores insiders own 39% of the company, worth about US$19m. We’ve certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don’t see anything to make us think Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.