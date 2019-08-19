Did Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insiders Sell Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

Check out our latest analysis for Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Co-Founder, Clay Siegall, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.9m worth of shares at a price of US$74.95 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$79.20, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 5.2% of Clay Siegall's holding.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 36167 shares worth US$2.6m. Insiders in Seattle Genetics didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:SGEN Recent Insider Trading, August 19th 2019 More

I will like Seattle Genetics better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Seattle Genetics insiders own 1.0% of the company, currently worth about US$137m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Seattle Genetics Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Seattle Genetics insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Seattle Genetics, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Seattle Genetics.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.