Did you see anything? Falls police looking for information on fatal accident

A 42-year-old Morrisville man died after he was struck while riding his bike early Thursday morning in the the 700 block of Bristol Pike.

Police are seeking witnesses as part of their investigation.

Falls police were dispatched to the accident scene shortly after midnight to investigate a suspected hit and run. A preliminary investigation found a driver in a Chrysler 300 struck a bicycle from behind.

The bicyclist sustained critical injuries and he was transported to a local hospital where he died three hours later, police said.

On Thursday police did not release the names of the driver, who is described as a 60-year-old Morrisville man, or the victim.

Falls police are asking any witnesses with information about the accident to contact the patrol officer Jeffrey Rhodunda, at 215-302-3333 or email at j.rhodunda@fallstwppd.com, or anonymously at tiplines@fallstwppd.com.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Falls police investigating fatal accident. Can you help?