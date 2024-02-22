Did you see the meteor that streaked through Western New York's sky last night?

TechCrunch

Mapping startup Hivemapper will launch a new dashcam later this year that its co-founder believes will speed up efforts to claw market share away from Google. The new Hivemapper Bee camera, revealed Wednesday, is part of the company's years-long push to decentralize mapping and make map data more affordable and accessible. Hivemapper also hopes the camera will help it expand beyond its core customer base of ride-hail and delivery drivers to more owners of corporate fleets, potentially supercharging its ability to capture fresher, more valuable mapping data.