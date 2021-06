The full moon rises over Malagueta beach in southern Spain. ( Jesus Merida / Getty Images)

The first full moon of summer 2021, also known as the strawberry moon, is also the last supermoon of the year.

June's full moon is often referred to as a strawberry moon because it falls during the strawberry harvesting season.

Ankara, Turkey

View of strawberry moon rising above a highway early Friday. (Ismail Duru / Getty Images)

Athens

The strawberry moon rises behind the ancient marble temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, south of Athens. (Petros Giannakouris / Associated Press)

Philadelphia

The moon rises behind the statue of William Penn atop City Hall. (Matt Rourke / Associated Press)

New York

A strawberry moon rises behind the Statue of Liberty. (Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images)

