Did you see a shooting on a busy Miami-Dade road Monday afternoon? Police need information

A man was killed and a woman suffered a hand injury when someone opened fire on their red sedan Monday afternoon as they drove in Northeast Miami-Dade.

The shooting, which police are calling a drive-by, happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the area of Miami Gardens Drive and Northeast Sixth Avenue.

The driver managed to stop the car on the side of the road, where he subsequently died. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital; a third person in the vehicle was not injured.

The shooter or shooters got away, and police did not immediately have a description of the car.

No one else was wounded in the shooting.

Video from television helicopters shows a red sedan in a grassy median and what appears to be a body under a yellow tarp.

Chris Thomas, a police spokesman, said detectives “are pretty sure someone saw something.”

“Any little tip will help,” he added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).