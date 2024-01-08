Did you see it? SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch visible in Oklahoma Sunday night

Southeast Oklahomans caught a glimpse of a mysterious flight in the Sunday evening sky.

What some might have thought was a UFO, others said it was most likely the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which left Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida earlier in the afternoon.

SpaceX launch visible in Oklahoma

Just watched this on the drive to Nashoba. Watch for the puff of exhaust. Posted by Theodora Carnes on Sunday, January 7, 2024

SpaceX Falcon 9 launch on Jan. 7 part of Starlink project

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Liftoff occurred at 5:35 p.m. EST, 4:35 p.m. CST.

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation operated by American aerospace company SpaceX, providing coverage to over 70 countries. It also aims for global mobile phone service after 2023. SpaceX started launching Starlink satellites in 2019.

