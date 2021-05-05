Did you see that vivid double rainbow on Saturday, Boise? Here’s how it happened.

Ian Max Stevenson
·2 min read

After a gusty thunderstorm on Saturday afternoon, Boise residents were treated to an unusual display: a supernumerary, double rainbow.

The storm on Saturday approached Boise from the northwest shortly before 3 p.m., according to radar posted to the National Weather Service’s Boise Twitter account. By 3:22 p.m., the Boise Airport clocked 62 mph wind gusts and a temperature drop of 13 degrees in 15 minutes, according to the NWS.

In the Foothills, gusts of 68 mph were recorded.

At around 7:30 p.m., the sky cleared for a sun shower, wherein rain falls while the sun is shining.

“Once the main storm went through, we were able to get the sun just in the right spot just because of the time of day,” said Stefanie Henry, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Boise. The setting sun, free of the cloud cover common during many storms, hit directly onto the falling rain.

During a standard rainbow, light is refracted and reflected through water droplets in the air, according to National Geographic. Each visible color in the electromagnetic spectrum is a different wavelength, and the refraction, or bending, through water causes the light to separate into different colors, according to Henry. Slight variations in water droplet sizes can cause shifts in how the colors are projected.

Saturday’s rainbow was supernumerary, meaning that viewers could see not only the full spectrum of visible light, but also the repetition of other colors below the rainbow. The supernumerary effect occurs when competing rays of light interfere with each other during reflection, according to experts. The phenomenon is common, according to Henry, but it’s often too faint to see.

“What cased the supernumerary rainbow was that it basically has a repeat effect in the rainbow itself,” Henry said. “The water acts as a prism and then it reflects the light just enough to have all the colors of the spectrum visible, and if it’s strong enough, you’re able to see more and more of the rows of colors.”

On top of that, the angle of the sun caused the light to be reflected twice, revealing a second rainbow higher in the sky.

The rainbow received great attention on social media, where Boise residents venturing out after the heavy rain were greeted with the colorful display.

One Twitter user captured a video of the colorful bow:

“It was a lot of things in the right place at the right time,” Henry said.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Severe' Thunderstorms Move Through Jackson, Mississippi

    Trees were downed in Jackson, Mississippi, as a severe thunderstorm rolled through the area on Tuesday, May 4.The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Jackson and surrounding communities on Tuesday afternoon. The NWS warned of winds up to 80 mph and the possibility of quarter-sized hail.Megan Costilow said this footage shows a downed tree in Jackson on Tuesday. Credit: Megan Costilow via Storyful

  • Storm Clouds Gather in Mississippi During Tornado Warning

    A tornado warning was issued for parts of Mississippi on the morning of Tuesday, May 4, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.The NWS issued the warning for areas near the cities Puckett, Braxton, and Johns. The weather service said a tornado was “observed” in the area, adding that quarter-sized hail was also possible.Samantha Meese Stephens said this footage was filmed in nearby Mendenhall, Mississippi, at around 9:30 am on Tuesday. A local meteorologist said the footage shows a “wall cloud and funnel.” Credit: Samantha Meese Stephens via Storyful

  • Vehicles Navigate Flooded Streets in Birmingham Area

    Flash flood warnings were issued across central Alabama on May 4, as local residents reported dangerous conditions along roadways in the area.On Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for Jefferson, Shelby and St Clair counties through 5pm.This footage, taken in Homewood, a suburb of Birmingham, shows vehicles navigating flooded streets. The Homewood Fire Department reported that roads in the area were inundated and instructed drivers to use caution.Elsewhere in the state, the NWS issued a tornado warning for Cleburn County. Credit: Derek Waltchack via Storyful

  • Heavy Rain Floods Roads in Alabama Amid Severe Storms

    Severe storms brought “major flooding” to greater Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday, May 4, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.Footage taken by Charles Collins shows a partially submerged minivan in Homewood, south of Birmingham, on Tuesday afternoon.The NWS warned Birmingham-area residents that the “main severe threat” was expected later on Tuesday, bringing “a significant damaging wind threat as well as possible tornadoes and large hail” to central Alabama, and reminded drivers not to go through flooded streets. Credit: Charles Collins via Storyful

  • Air pollution makes older men think and speak less clearly

    Air pollution causes older men to think and speak less clearly, according to researchers at Columbia University, and even short-term spikes in airborne particles can damage brain health. In a study of nearly 1,000 white men with an average age of 69, scientists found mental performance fell after rises in air pollution a month before testing. This occurred even when peak levels of air pollution were below safety thresholds set by the World Health Organisation. Test scores from 954 men living in Boston were compared to local levels of PM2.5s, airborne particles measuring smaller than 2.5 micrometres in diameter. The tests included tasks assessing word memory, number recall and verbal fluency. The findings, published in Nature Aging, showed the fall in test scores was linked to higher levels of PM2.5s in the four weeks before the participants were assessed even when concentrations of PM2.5s stayed below 10 micrograms per cubic metre, the WHO guideline level routinely breached in London and many other cities. However, the test scores were shown to be less adversely affected if the men were taking aspirin or other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, known as NSAIDs. Xu Gao, from the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University and the author of the paper, said: "Our study indicates that short-term air pollution exposure may be related to short-term alterations in cognitive function and that NSAIDs may modify this relationship." Earlier studies suggested the painkillers may help by reducing the inflammation triggered by air pollution particles getting into the brain. "The findings really stress the impact that air pollution is having on human health," Dr Joanne Ryan, the head of biological neuropsychiatry and dementia research at Monash University in Melbourne, told The Guardian. "The importance of this study is that the findings align with a potential causal link of air pollution on brain function and they suggest that it is not just the very high levels of prolonged pollution that are concerning. The study found that even relatively low levels of air pollution can negatively impact cognitive function, and over possibly short periods of time."

  • Lava flows as Guatemala's Pacaya volcano continues erupting

    Guatemala's Pacaya volcano, which started erupting the final week of March, kicked back into a high state of activity at the start of May with fears that a new lava flow could reach nearby communities.

  • Corn Climbs Toward $7 as Brazil Drought Adds to Supply Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn futures extended a rally toward $7 a bushel, as ongoing drought in Brazil threatens supply in the world’s second-largest exporter.Prices rose as much as 2.1% to near an eight-year high. Dryness is hampering the country’s key second-crop corn, and rain in the coming week will fail to reach some key growing areas, according to Somar. That could further hurt yields, and analysts including Safras and StoneX Brazil have cut estimates for the coming harvest. A production shortfall there would compound stretched global grain supplies and risk further stoking food inflation.“The situation is critical in Brazil,” Paris-based adviser Agritel said in a report. “This should further strain the global balance sheet, while the U.S. will have to partly compensate for the drop in South American exports.”Most-active corn futures climbed 1.9% to $6.9225 a bushel in Chicago. Soybeans and wheat also both rose. The rally across grain markets prompted major crop trader Bunge Ltd. on Tuesday to raise its earnings outlook for 2021.Still, there are signs of better conditions in other major shippers, which may help cool the market. U.S. farmers are planting corn at the fastest pace in years, thanks to warm, sunny weather. Sowing is about halfway complete, the latest government data show. Early signs also point to a record-large crop in Ukraine, consultant SovEcon estimates.The good U.S. conditions -- coupled with high prices -- has increased speculation in the market that farmers will end up with more corn acres than the U.S. Department of Agriculture is currently predicting. The agency will update its forecasts at the end of June.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tornadoes swept the Kansas City area 18 years ago. A look at the devastating storms

    The tornado outbreak in the Kansas City area was the first since May 4, 1977, when a large tornado struck the community of Pleasant Hill, Missouri.

  • Replay: Momentus and Stable Road Join IPO Edge Fireside to Discuss Merger and May 6 Vote

    Ahead of Thursday’s key vote, in which any shareholder of any size can participate, IPO Edge and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted live fireside chat with Momentus and special purpose acquisition company Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SRAC). The live event featured Momentus CEO Dawn Harms, Momentus CTO Rob Schwarz, and Stable Road Acquisition […]

  • Odeon to reopen most cinemas in May with new safety measures in place

    Following rival Cineworld, Odeon plans to reopen sites with new safety measures in place.

  • ‘DWI Dude’ lawyer convicted of swindling Colombian traffickers is sentenced in Texas

    A Texas lawyer convicted of swindling Colombian cocaine traffickers is going to prison, officials say.

  • ‘You owe me big time’: Surgeon pens own obituary before his death at 48

    Surgeon writes obituary that matches the way he lived life

  • Nancy Pelosi mocks GOP men for being unable to handle party ‘girlfriend’ Liz Cheney

    ‘They want a woman who isn’t a ‘threat’ to them’

  • Pregnant Elizabeth Holmes appears in court for first time in a year

    A pregnant Elizabeth Holmes appeared in court for the first time in more than a year as part of the pre-trial proceedings regarding her indictment for fraud. Ms Holmes and Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani are facing charges relating to their roles in the Theranos scandal — a multi-million-dollar scheme to defraud investors, and a separate scheme to defraud doctors and patients. In March, Ms Holmes’ trial was postponed by six weeks due to her surprise pregnancy announcement.

  • Disneyland’s new Snow White ride draws consent backlash over ‘problematic’ sleeping kiss

    ‘Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue?’ says review of new Disney ride

  • Melinda Gates says wealthier countries should stop 'hoarding' COVID-19 vaccines and predicts the US will begin donating its supply

    Gates says wealthier countries should share money and extra resources, and predicts the US may begin donating its COVID-19 vaccines.

  • ‘He’s launched ... a blog’: Donald Trump mocked for new ‘communications platform’

    On Twitter, users wondered if it is powered by GeoCities, WordPress or MySpace

  • ‘The president has your back’: White House preparing behind the scenes to tackle rash of 250 anti-trans bills

    Human Rights Campaign reportedly having ‘conversations’ with White House regarding bills

  • France to sell Egypt 30 fighter jets in $4.5 billion deal: Egyptian defense ministry, report

    Egypt has signed a contract with France to buy 30 Rafale fighter jets, its defence ministry said in a statement early on Tuesday, in a deal that investigative website Disclose said on Monday was worth 3.75 billion euro ($4.5 billion). President Emmanuel Macron said in December he would not make the sale of weapons to Egypt conditional on human rights because he did not want to weaken Cairo's ability to counter terrorism in the region, a comment that drew the ire of critics. Egypt's defense ministry said the deal would be financed through a loan to be re-paid over at least 10 years, but did not disclose the value of the deal or further details.

  • Bernie Sanders launches blistering attack on Mitch McConnell in Kentucky

    Senator Bernie Sanders accused Republican senator Mitch McConnell of making ‘the rich richer’ in America