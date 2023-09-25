What did Sen. Bob Menendez say about indictment? Here are the takeaways

Sen. Bob Menendez addressed the public for the first time since being charged with bribery in a federal indictment unsealed in New York on Friday.

In a 20-minute press speech delivered in both English and in Spanish, Menendez said that while the allegations made in the indictment are "deeply concerning," that they are just allegations.

Second indictment

Menendez was indicted for the second time in 10 years on corruption charges. He is accused of accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from three New Jersey businessmen in exchange for helping them enrich themselves and get out of trouble, according to an indictment unsealed in New York.

Day after being indited by the US Attorneys Office for bribery, US Senator Bob Menendez, of New Jersey, announces his reelection at a press conference at Hudson County Community College in Union City, NJ on Monday Sept. 25, 2023.

Menendez's wife, Nadine Arslanian Menendez, was also indicted in the alleged scheme. The three businessmen — Wael Hana, Jose Uribe and Fred Daibes — have been charged with conspiracy to commit bribery and conspiracy to commit honest services fraud.

Menendez broke his statement into four parts. Here's what he said:

Innocent until proven guilty: 'Biggest fight yet'

Menendez said despite the naysayers, this will be his "biggest fight yet" and believes he will be exonerated.

"But I firmly believe when all the facts are presented not only will I be exonerated but I will still be New Jersey’s senior senator," he said.

He said that the cornerstone of American democracy is that all people are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

"I ask for nothing more and deserve nothing less," he said.

Menendez said people rushed to judgement on a "limited set of facts" because "they see a political opportunity for themselves or for those around them."

"Remember, prosecutors get it wrong sometimes. Sadly, I know that," Menendez said, referring to his first indictment 10 years ago.

A 2017 investigation probed ties between Menendez and his longtime friend and donor Salomon Melgen. They stood trial in federal court in connection with alleged favors given to Melgen after he paid for trips and expenses for Menendez.

In that case, Menendez was accused of taking campaign donations and lavish trips from Melgen, a south Florida ophthalmologist. Menendez denied that the benefits from Melgen were bribes, and said the gifts came from a longtime personal friend. The senator's trial ended in a mistrial after that jury voted 10-2 for acquittal. Prosecutors eventually chose not to retry the case.

Egypt: 'Steadfast' supporter

Menendez dedicated nearly 3 minutes of his statement to address the indictment's examination of his dealings with Egypt in his capacity as chairman and a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The indictment alleges that Menendez and his wife “agreed to and did accept hundreds of thousands of dollars of bribes in exchange for using Menendez’s power and influence as a senator to protect and enrich Hana, Uribe and Daibes and to benefit the Arab Republic of Egypt.”

After they began dating, Menendez started doing favors for the Egyptian government on behalf of Nadine Menendez and Hana, according to the indictment.

Menendez never mentioned the allegations in the indictment, instead focusing on his history and record saying he has been "steadfast" on the side of civil society in Egypt and defender of human rights there.

"If you look at my actions during the period in the indictment and my whole career, my record is clear and consistent in holding Egypt accountable," Menendez said.

No mention of gold bars

While Menedez did mention the hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash found during the investigation, he chalked it up to being "old fashioned."

Menendez said that, for the last 30 years, he has withdrawn thousands of dollars from his own personal savings accounts for emergencies and because of the history of his family facing confiscation in Cuba.

Gold bars bearing marks indicating they were previously owned by alleged Fred Daibes were found in Sen. Robert Menendez's residence, according to an indictment announced by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan on Sept. 22, 2023. Daibes and two other New Jersey businessmen are also named in the indictment, along with Menendez's wife.

He did not mention the gold bars found during the investigation.

Investigators also discovered more than $100,000 worth of gold bars in the Menendez home in Englewood Cliffs, provided by Hana or Daibes, according to the indictment.

In March, Nadine Menendez met with a jeweler and showed him two 1-kilogram gold bars that were worth more than $120,000, according to the indictment. Serial numbers showed that the gold bars had been owned by Daibes, the indictment reads.

For New Jersey

Menendez then addressed the people of New Jersey. He said he doesn't believe he lost their trust because of his record. Instead he brought up all the times he "fought for the working people."

Menendez said he is heading back to Washington to continue his work for the state.

"For now, I remain focused on the important work I do every day for the 9 million people who call New Jersey home, including doing everything this week to avoid a government shutdown."

