Did SFWMD executive director lie to Rivers Coalition audience? Maybe not

STUART — How do you know when you are being lied to?

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary offers this definition: An untrue or inaccurate statement that may or may not be believed true by the speaker or writer. At the Feb. 22 Rivers Coalition meeting in Stuart, those in attendance saw another definition: Water managers' policies on moving water south from Lake Okeechobee.

Key on the part "an inaccurate statement … believed true by the speaker."

During one tense exchange, a critical decision-maker was put in an uncomfortable position. Forevermore, if not already, clean water advocates will watch closely how, when and where the water flows out of Florida's greatest lake.

South Florida Water Management District executive director Drew Bartlett (left) and Col. James Booth, commander of the Jacksonville District of the Army Corps of Engineers, listen to questions at the Rivers Coalition meeting on Feb. 22, 2024.

What got SFWMD director in trouble?

The regular February monthly meeting for the organization took place six days after Lake O discharges to the St. Lucie River began. It was the first time in a year discharges were necessary because Lake O levels had pushed too high.

Many in the meeting room were already on edge. Dozens of residents, realtors, recreational and commercial fishers, and others who work on and near the water, attended specifically to hear what water managers had to say about the discharges destructive to the brackish St. Lucie River and Indian River Lagoon.

Army Corps Jacksonville district commander Col. James Booth spoke early in the meeting. He squarely took the blame for authorizing the lake water discharges. No one in the room wanted to hear his reasons for doing so and some questioned his logic. But all thanked him for facing a room full of critics while he explained his thought process.

Then it was time for Drew Bartlett, the executive director of the South Florida Water Management District, to speak. Bartlett did a fantastic job explaining to the heated crowd an overview of the complex and myriad water management factors around the lake that factor into the difficult decision-making. He explained how and when stormwater treatment areas (STAs) can and can't be used, where water should move at various times, future projects and how unseasonal rainfall created a cascade of problems for water managers.

But some in the room weren't buying it. And that's when things got a little sideways.

A man on the spot

Todd Weissing of Stuart expressed the frustration of many longtime members of the Rivers Coalition, formed in 1998 when discharges hammered the St. Lucie River.

Weissing stated over the last several years people in Stuart have listened to SFWMD excuses as to why water can never be sent south from Lake O. Instead we are always told it must come to the east and west where the lake water is damaging to two of Florida's most important estuaries. He cited how the Rivers Coalition had been told by SFWMD the STAs were unusable for lake water in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 for a variety of reasons.

"Why? Why are we constantly not using the STAs. What's wrong with STAs? What's going on? Why can't we move water south?" Weissing asked.

Bartlett replied: "So we are moving water south. You let the water out of the lake, you pump it into STAs … so at any given time, when you're looking at those structures they may, or may not be open."

At the time Bartlett replied, the Miami Canal had zero flow for two days and the New River Canal had zero flow for four days. The West Palm Beach Canal discharged 322 million gallons per day into Lake Worth Lagoon and the S-271 was moving 68.5 million gallons per day into a reservoir. About four times more than that — 1.5 billion gallons — poured into the St. Lucie River that day.

It wasn't a good look. Some felt like Bartlett was lying.

I felt like Bartlett was trying to spin an ugly and unfair situation for a crowd who wasn't going to be happy with his answer, no matter what it was.

How to go from the frying pan to the fire

Bartlett then made it worse. He explained rains on the Everglades Agricultural Area mean that water from the farms gets moved into the 6,500 acres of STAs before lake water. I think everyone in the room snapped. Weissing pressed Bartlett that as much as 90% of the STA water is actually from farms and not from the lake. Bartlett did not deny it.

Bartlett spoke for a long time to answer Weissing's pointed claims, though. I genuinely feel Bartlett, appointed to SFWMD's top position in 2019, is actually "heartbroken" about what is happening to the estuaries. I also feel he will move as much water as he can south, through STAs and into the Everglades.

But he's hamstrung, at best. The canals that flow south — five total — are narrow and shallow. If opened up completely, they might be able to move a quarter of the capacity that can be moved through the C-44 canal — the 23-mile-long one that connects the lake with the St. Lucie.

Then there's the problem with the Tamiami Trail, over 120 miles to the southwest of Stuart, which has very small structures to move water into Everglades National Park. That's where it used to go over a century ago, before the Trail, STAs, canals or the Herbert Hoover Dike encircling the giant lake were built.

Bartlett is a good man in a difficult position. I think he's an excellent executive director and the kind of person we need in that role. He has double the courage of many of his predecessors and he is trying to serve a public with often conflicting demands.

The lopsided water management system that favors Big Sugar over the coastal estuaries needs to change to put people like Bartlett in a better position. A president, Congress or a federal court needs to order the Army Corps to design infrastructure that can carry large volumes of water south.

The health of the lake, St. Lucie, southern Indian River Lagoon, Caloosahatchee, Lake Worth Lagoon, Florida Bay and Everglades depend on it.

Ed Killer is an opinion columnist with TCPalm. This is his opinion. Email him at ed.killer@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Did SFWMD executive director lie to Rivers Coalition? It's complicated