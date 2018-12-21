Did Shaanxi Northwest New Technology Industry Company Limited (HKG:8258) Insiders Buy Up More Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Shaanxi Northwest New Technology Industry Company Limited (HKG:8258).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Shaanxi Northwest New Technology Industry Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Siuyeung Chan bought HK$20m worth of shares at a price of HK$0.31 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. It’s not at all bad to see insiders buy shares at or above current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Siuyeung Chan.

The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It’s great to see that Shaanxi Northwest New Technology Industry insiders own 11% of the company, worth about HK$22m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Shaanxi Northwest New Technology Industry Insiders?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded Shaanxi Northwest New Technology Industry shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Shaanxi Northwest New Technology Industry and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free .

