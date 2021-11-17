‘What Did She Do?’: Phaedra Parks’ Latest Photo Stops Fans Dead In Their Tracks After They Noticed How Unrecognizable the Star Looks

Phaedra Parks‘ family outing photo on Nov. 14, sparked controversy after fans found something different about the former reality star’s appearance in the shot.

In the Instagram post, Parks, who is currently in Jacksonville, Florida, with her sons Ayden and Dylan Nida, disclosed their experience in the Sunshine State.

Phaedra Parks fans claim the former reality star looks unrecognizable in a new photo with her sons. @phaedraparks/Instagram

She wrote while mentioning how her boys and the scenery warms her heart despite the “chilly” weather, “No matter how chilly it is outside these two and the beach always warm my heart up #boymom #momlife #memories.”

As fans viewed Parks’ upload, many bypassed the 48-year-old’s caption and zoomed in on her features. Although Parks hasn’t publicly admitted having any surgical procedures, that didn’t stop people from claiming that the lawyer’s face looked enhanced.

“I didn’t recognize her. Giving Lil Kim vibes.”

“She changes her face weekly at this point smh.”

“She is unrecognizable wow what did she do?”

(From left) Phaedra Parks’ difference in appearance in photos spanning from July to November 2021. (Photo: @phaedraparks/Instagram)

“Phaedra with someone else’s face.”

“Oh, come on ….Why she trying to look like Barbie? Her boys are so handsome. She’s beautiful as is.”

Among the physical difference remarks, a couple of people mentioned how youthful Parks looked. One wrote, “Uhhh Ma’am…How is Phaedra aging backward…Beautiful family.” Another said, “Just aging backward beautiful family.”

In the past, Parks opened up about how she maintained her ageless appearance. In 2016, during Bravo’s Lookbook, the star admitted that consuming lots of water was one of her beauty secrets.

Parks said, “I drink no less than a gallon and a half of water every day. I like to mix fresh lemons and ginger in my water, sometimes a little cucumber. But I love ginger because obviously, it’s great medicinal properties to it as well. That’s my inside secret, just drinking a lot of water.”

