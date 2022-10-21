Did he shoot her on purpose, or was it an accident? Jury set to decide

Oct. 21—Jurors will begin deliberating today after the prosecution and defense make their closing arguments in the trial of Steven Turner, charged with attempted murder after shooting his wife.

Turner shot his wife, Katie Lawson, in the stomach on Aug. 26, 2020, during an argument in which she demanded that he remove the dozens of marijuana plants he was growing in her basement.

A short round of testimony wrapped up Thursday on the third day of the trial, which saw the prosecution and defense squabble over the credibility of witnesses, including a forensic firearms inspector hired by the defense.

The prosecution, led by Assistant District Attorney Patrick Shuler, has argued that the shooting was intentional as evidenced by Turner's rage in the moments just before the shooting and his abusive behavior throughout the marriage. Shuler has also said Turner gave contradictory statements regarding the shooting, at first saying that some wires in the desk drawer snagged the trigger and caused the gun to fire but later blaming the gun's holster.

Defense attorney Amanda Clark Palmer, on the other hand, has argued that Turner shot his wife unintentionally, noting the fear and panic in his voice right after he shot Lawson, as heard in a cell phone video. She has highlighted statements by Lawson in which she told paramedics and others in the moments after the shooting that her husband shot her by accident. She also sought to demonstrate that Lawson was not the only one who suffered abuse during the marriage, highlighting incidents in which Lawson insulted her husband and struck him in the face with a coffee mug.