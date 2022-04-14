'I did this': Simpsonville husband pleads guilty in homicide of 3-year-old girl

A Simpsonville man pleaded guilty to homicide by child abuse/aiding and abetting in connection to the death of a 3-year-old girl in 2021.

Judge Letita Verdin is handed images from 13th Circuit Assistant Solicitor Christy Sustakovitch during the court hearing at the Greenville County courthouse, Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Jerry Robinson, 35, of Simpsonville, claimed he never physically hurt Victoria Rose Smith, the 3-year-old girl, but told investigators that Ariel Robinson would beat her with objects like belts and paddles prior to her death.

Jerry will face 10 to 20 years minimum in prison and will be sentenced after Ariel Robinson's trial.

Tamia Boyd is a Michigan native who covers breaking news in Greenville. Email her at tboyd@gannett.com, and follow her on Twitter @tamiamb.

