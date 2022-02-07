Did The Smart Money Play NVR, Inc. (NVR) Correctly?

Abigail Fisher
·5 min read

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 867 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of September 30th. Hedge funds' consensus stock picks performed spectacularly over the last 3 years, but 2022 hasn't been kind to hedge funds. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) was in 32 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of September. The all time high for this statistic is 46. NVR investors should be aware of an increase in hedge fund interest of late. There were 28 hedge funds in our database with NVR holdings at the end of June. Our calculations also showed that NVR isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings).

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium prices have more than doubled over the past year, so we go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. Now let's take a gander at the key hedge fund action encompassing NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Ken Griffin of Citadel Investment Group

Do Hedge Funds Think NVR Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At third quarter's end, a total of 32 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 14% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 42 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in NVR a year ago. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) was held by Giverny Capital, which reported holding $73.7 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by AQR Capital Management with a $67.8 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Impala Asset Management, Markel Gayner Asset Management, and Renaissance Technologies. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Manor Road Capital Partners allocated the biggest weight to NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR), around 8.27% of its 13F portfolio. Guardian Point Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 5.56 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to NVR.

As industrywide interest jumped, key hedge funds were breaking ground themselves. Citadel Investment Group, managed by Ken Griffin, assembled the most valuable position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Citadel Investment Group had $23.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Touk Sinantha's AltraVue Capital also made a $16.8 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new NVR positions are Ryan Tolkin (CIO)'s Schonfeld Strategic Advisors, Michael Gelband's ExodusPoint Capital, and Paul Marshall and Ian Wace's Marshall Wace LLP.

Let's now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). These stocks are Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY), Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG), Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM), PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS), Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR), Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM), and Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). This group of stocks' market values are closest to NVR's market value.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position BSY,18,141737,1 ENTG,26,1505122,1 AKAM,30,327872,0 PAGS,41,2446922,1 CLR,24,166253,1 WPM,27,347520,1 BXP,21,1471101,2 Average,26.7,915218,1 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 26.7 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $915 million. That figure was $480 million in NVR's case. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) is the least popular one with only 18 bullish hedge fund positions. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for NVR is 60.3. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 29.6% in 2021 and still beat the market by 3.6 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on NVR as the stock returned 11.1% since the end of Q3 (through 1/31) and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Spanish oil major Repsol looking to sell parts of its Canadian assets -sources

    Spanish oil major Repsol SA is considering putting some of its Canadian assets for sale later this year as it looks to reap the benefits of higher oil and gas prices, four sources told Reuters on Monday. Repsol is seeking buyers for its holdings in the Duvernay basin, in western Canada, which are still in early development stages, according to its website. The move by Repsol follows several global oil majors which have rushed to sell assets in the No. 4 oil-producing country over the past four years over concerns ranging from high production costs and emissions to scarcity of capital for fossil fuel projects.

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    Oversold stocks are what their name implies: stocks that have traded lower than they should, based on their fundamentals. It’s a subjective measure, of course; after all, for every seller, there’s a buyer. The key to success in buying into an oversold stock is recognizing when it’s getting near the bottom. These stocks typically make a comeback, even if they take their time about it. But once they do bounce, the potential for strong gains is very real. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analy

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks are showing signs of life, and that's great news for Cathie Wood's Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Ark Invest publishes its transactions daily, so what did Wood -- Ark Invest's CEO, co-founder, and ace stock-picker -- add to her portfolios on Friday? Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are some of her new purchases, adding to earlier positions in those stocks.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a successful investing strategy for over five decades.

  • Want $7,000 in Annual Income? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks

    Buying solid dividend stocks is a great way to supplement how much you make in retirement. If you want $7,000 in annual income, invest $100,000 in these three stocks. If you bought $33,333 worth of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares (one-third of your initial $100,000), the company's dividend would give you around $2,667 in annual income.

  • Have $3,000? Buying These 3 Stocks Now Just Might Be the Smartest Move You'll Ever Make

    If you're not familiar with MercadoLibre, picture a combination of Amazon.com, eBay, and PayPal with a Latin American twist. MercadoLibre's e-commerce marketplace is akin to Amazon and eBay. Its Mercado Pago digital payment platform is similar in some respects to PayPal.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens in 2022

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) caused a frenzy last week by announcing a 20-for-1 stock split. This move really won't matter all that much, although it could spur some individual investors to buy the stock and perhaps secure Alphabet a spot in the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. What makes Alphabet unstoppable (and such a great stock to buy) are its moat and its growth prospects.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. Dividend paying stocks are considered to be a reliable hedge against the rising inflation that is expected to last for […]

  • 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket Again

    What started as a mild sell-off on omicron variant concerns after Thanksgiving turned into a full-fledged correction in January, when the Federal Reserve hinted it was serious about raising interest rates this year (likely starting in March). Three Fool.com contributors think shares of beaten-down Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Sea (NYSE: SE), and Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) are a buy right now as a result. Nicholas Rossolillo (Meta Platforms): By now you probably know all about the market's negative reaction to Facebook's (that is to say, Meta Platforms') ugly conclusion to Q4 2021.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Be the Next M&A Targets, Say Analysts

    According to Bloomberg data, US corporations participated in $2.5 trillion worth of takeovers in 2021. This easily beats the prior record of $1.96 trillion achieved in 2015. So that will be tough to beat, but it looks like 2022 will be another year of brisk business. On a historical basis, borrowing costs should stay relatively cheap, even while the Fed is expected to raise its interest rate several times this year. And companies aren’t lacking for firepower, with many big names boasting healthy

  • 2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

    The collapse in price by these former high-flyers is the perfect opportunity to buy their shares for your portfolio.

  • 2022 Changes to 401(k) Limits and Backdoor Roth IRAs

    The IRS reviews the limits on contributions to retirement plans like 401(k) plans every year. Occasionally, typically in response to rising inflation, it raises these limits. Such is the case in tax...

  • Ford Confirms Production Will Be Rolled Back at Some Plants This Week

    The stock was holding up despite the news. It isn't a surprise to investors that the shortage of semiconductors is limiting output.

  • 3 Ultra-Safe Dow Dividend Stocks for February

    The S&P 500 index's level has slumped roughly 6.1% across 2022's trading, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down roughly 11.3% across the stretch. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down a much milder 3.4%. The Dow is made up of 30 publicly traded blue chip stocks, and the index tends to hold up relatively well in the face of volatility.

  • 5 Discounted Growth Stocks That Can Make You Wildly Rich by Retirement

    January served as a reminder that stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle. While rapid moves lower in equities can, at times, be unnerving, these periods of heightened volatility represent the price of admission to one of the world's greatest long-term wealth creators.

  • Ford plans to suspend or cut production at 8 factories due to chip shortage, Reuters reports

    Ford is reducing its production at eight of its factories following a chip shortage and a slump in its shares.

  • Frontier bids $3B for Spirit hoping for major budget carrier

    Frontier is offering to buy Spirit Airlines in a $2.9 billion cash-and-stock deal that will create the nation's fifth largest carrier. The companies said Monday that the transaction will provide more low-cost fares for more travelers to destinations in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. and Spirit Airlines Inc. also anticipate $1 billion in annual consumer savings and are looking to expand flights with more than 350 aircraft on order.

  • U.S. stock market liquidity 'abysmal,' adding to volatility risk

    Liquidity in U.S. stocks has fallen to levels last seen during the COVID-19 selloff two years ago, adding to volatility in an already-nervous market. Market liquidity, or how easily investors can buy or sell a security without affecting its price, has been on a downward spiral for years. "Liquidity is abysmal, is the way I would describe it," said Rishabh Bhandari, senior portfolio manager at alternative investment management firm Capstone Investment Advisors.

  • Why Bitcoin accounting rules make it better to invest in 'a stack of comic books'

    Bitcoin's recent slump has made the strategy of putting crypto on balance sheets riskier.