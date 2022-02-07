Did The Smart Money Get Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) Right?

Abigail Fisher
·5 min read

Technology stocks had a lousy start to 2022. QQQ lost 9% of its value in January. Pandemic winners are getting crushed while energy stocks are surging. Roblox lost 36%, Moderna lost 33%, and Carvana and Shopify lost 30% of their values in January. We aren't certain about the bubbly technology stocks that trade for ridiculously high multiples of their revenues, but we believe top hedge fund stocks will deliver positive returns for the rest of the year. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) at the end of the third quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) investors should pay attention to a decrease in hedge fund interest lately. Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) was in 33 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of September. The all time high for this statistic is 37. There were 37 hedge funds in our database with SEDG holdings at the end of June. Our calculations also showed that SEDG isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings).

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium prices have more than doubled over the past year, so we go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. Keeping this in mind we're going to review the new hedge fund action encompassing Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG).

MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT
MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT

Israel Englander of Millennium Management

Do Hedge Funds Think SEDG Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At third quarter's end, a total of 33 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -11% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in SEDG over the last 25 quarters. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) was held by Impax Asset Management, which reported holding $198.2 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Rima Senvest Management with a $91.2 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Millennium Management, Citadel Investment Group, and D E Shaw. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Noked Capital allocated the biggest weight to Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG), around 7.67% of its 13F portfolio. Montanaro Asset Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 4.73 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to SEDG.

Judging by the fact that Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) has witnessed a decline in interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, we can see that there were a few hedge funds that slashed their positions entirely last quarter. At the top of the heap, Jack Woodruff's Candlestick Capital Management cut the biggest investment of the 750 funds watched by Insider Monkey, worth about $25.6 million in stock. Steve Cohen's fund, Point72 Asset Management, also cut its stock, about $14.6 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 4 funds last quarter.

Let's now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG). These stocks are Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN), W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD), Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS), News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS), Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN), and Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). This group of stocks' market values are closest to SEDG's market value.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position NDSN,29,310857,-5 WPC,24,142763,-5 LSPD,26,631903,-3 MAS,29,528895,-6 NWS,13,130888,-6 LUMN,25,941373,-8 EMN,30,254650,3 Average,25.1,420190,-4.3 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 25.1 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $420 million. That figure was $594 million in SEDG's case. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) is the least popular one with only 13 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) is more popular among hedge funds. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for SEDG is 77.8. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 29.6% in 2021 and still beat the market by 3.6 percentage points. Unfortunately, SEDG wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on SEDG were disappointed as the stock returned -10.2% since the end of the third quarter (through 1/31) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as all of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Solaredge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Alphabet Stock Just Split – What Does That Mean & How Does It Affect Your Investments?

    When Alphabet stock split earlier this month, many investors saw their net worth rise rapidly. The 20-for-1 stock split meant that each share of Alphabet, Google's parent company, was now worth 20...

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    Oversold stocks are what their name implies: stocks that have traded lower than they should, based on their fundamentals. It’s a subjective measure, of course; after all, for every seller, there’s a buyer. The key to success in buying into an oversold stock is recognizing when it’s getting near the bottom. These stocks typically make a comeback, even if they take their time about it. But once they do bounce, the potential for strong gains is very real. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analy

  • Want $7,000 in Annual Income? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks

    Buying solid dividend stocks is a great way to supplement how much you make in retirement. If you want $7,000 in annual income, invest $100,000 in these three stocks. If you bought $33,333 worth of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares (one-third of your initial $100,000), the company's dividend would give you around $2,667 in annual income.

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. Dividend paying stocks are considered to be a reliable hedge against the rising inflation that is expected to last for […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks are showing signs of life, and that's great news for Cathie Wood's Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Ark Invest publishes its transactions daily, so what did Wood -- Ark Invest's CEO, co-founder, and ace stock-picker -- add to her portfolios on Friday? Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are some of her new purchases, adding to earlier positions in those stocks.

  • Have $3,000? Buying These 3 Stocks Now Just Might Be the Smartest Move You'll Ever Make

    If you're not familiar with MercadoLibre, picture a combination of Amazon.com, eBay, and PayPal with a Latin American twist. MercadoLibre's e-commerce marketplace is akin to Amazon and eBay. Its Mercado Pago digital payment platform is similar in some respects to PayPal.

  • 3 Ultra-Safe Dow Dividend Stocks for February

    The S&P 500 index's level has slumped roughly 6.1% across 2022's trading, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down roughly 11.3% across the stretch. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down a much milder 3.4%. The Dow is made up of 30 publicly traded blue chip stocks, and the index tends to hold up relatively well in the face of volatility.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens in 2022

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) caused a frenzy last week by announcing a 20-for-1 stock split. This move really won't matter all that much, although it could spur some individual investors to buy the stock and perhaps secure Alphabet a spot in the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. What makes Alphabet unstoppable (and such a great stock to buy) are its moat and its growth prospects.

  • 2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

    The collapse in price by these former high-flyers is the perfect opportunity to buy their shares for your portfolio.

  • Boeing Stock Has a New Problem About Market Share

    Citigroup analyst Charles Armitage is worried that Boeing won't recapture lost market share from Airbus.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Be the Next M&A Targets, Say Analysts

    According to Bloomberg data, US corporations participated in $2.5 trillion worth of takeovers in 2021. This easily beats the prior record of $1.96 trillion achieved in 2015. So that will be tough to beat, but it looks like 2022 will be another year of brisk business. On a historical basis, borrowing costs should stay relatively cheap, even while the Fed is expected to raise its interest rate several times this year. And companies aren’t lacking for firepower, with many big names boasting healthy

  • 2022 Changes to 401(k) Limits and Backdoor Roth IRAs

    The IRS reviews the limits on contributions to retirement plans like 401(k) plans every year. Occasionally, typically in response to rising inflation, it raises these limits. Such is the case in tax...

  • Ford Confirms Production Will Be Rolled Back at Some Plants This Week

    The stock was holding up despite the news. It isn't a surprise to investors that the shortage of semiconductors is limiting output.

  • Ford plans to suspend or cut production at 8 factories due to chip shortage, Reuters reports

    Ford is reducing its production at eight of its factories following a chip shortage and a slump in its shares.

  • Frontier bids $3B for Spirit hoping for major budget carrier

    Frontier is offering to buy Spirit Airlines in a $2.9 billion cash-and-stock deal that will create the nation's fifth largest carrier. The companies said Monday that the transaction will provide more low-cost fares for more travelers to destinations in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. and Spirit Airlines Inc. also anticipate $1 billion in annual consumer savings and are looking to expand flights with more than 350 aircraft on order.

  • U.S. stock market liquidity 'abysmal,' adding to volatility risk

    Liquidity in U.S. stocks has fallen to levels last seen during the COVID-19 selloff two years ago, adding to volatility in an already-nervous market. Market liquidity, or how easily investors can buy or sell a security without affecting its price, has been on a downward spiral for years. "Liquidity is abysmal, is the way I would describe it," said Rishabh Bhandari, senior portfolio manager at alternative investment management firm Capstone Investment Advisors.

  • Alibaba SEC Filing May Signal SoftBank Plans to Sell, Citi Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. registered one billion additional American depositary shares, suggesting to some analysts that SoftBank Group Corp. may intend to sell part of its stake in the Chinese e-commerce giant. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActTech Drags Stocks Lower; Treasury Yields Rise: Markets WrapAdults Back in

  • Why Bitcoin accounting rules make it better to invest in 'a stack of comic books'

    Bitcoin's recent slump has made the strategy of putting crypto on balance sheets riskier.

  • SHIB jumps more than 33% after $3.5bn infusion in its market cap

    The Shiba Inu (SHIB) meme cryptocurrency has started reversing its downward trend and gaining momentum after the infusion of around $3.5bn. The token was today trading at $0.000027742, up a huge 22.