Did The Smart Money Get T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) Right?

Debasis Saha
·5 min read

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and determine whether hedge funds had an edge regarding this stock.

Is T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) worth your attention right now? Investors who are in the know were turning bullish. The number of long hedge fund positions increased by 11 in recent months. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) was in 35 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of September. The all time high for this statistic is 35. This means the bullish number of hedge fund positions in this stock currently sits at its all time high. Our calculations also showed that TROW isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings).

Donald Sussman Paloma Partners
Donald Sussman Paloma Partners

Donald Sussman of Paloma Partners

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium prices have more than doubled over the past year, so we go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. With all of this in mind we're going to take a glance at the new hedge fund action regarding T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Do Hedge Funds Think TROW Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 35 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 46% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 34 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in TROW a year ago. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists an "upper tier" of key hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

Is TROW A Good Stock To Buy?
Is TROW A Good Stock To Buy?

The largest stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) was held by AQR Capital Management, which reported holding $144.5 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Arrowstreet Capital with a $93.4 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Markel Gayner Asset Management, Marshall Wace LLP, and Citadel Investment Group. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Verdad Advisers allocated the biggest weight to T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW), around 1.35% of its 13F portfolio. Markel Gayner Asset Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 0.78 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to TROW.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, some big names were breaking ground themselves. ExodusPoint Capital, managed by Michael Gelband, initiated the most valuable position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). ExodusPoint Capital had $5.6 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Paul Tudor Jones's Tudor Investment Corp also initiated a $5.2 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new TROW positions are Donald Sussman's Paloma Partners, Israel Englander's Millennium Management, and Donald Sussman's Paloma Partners.

Let's now review hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) but similarly valued. These stocks are Kimberly Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHX), Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV), Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA), Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH), and Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG). This group of stocks' market valuations match TROW's market valuation.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position KMB,28,410445,-9 LHX,29,492448,-13 VEEV,44,1631737,0 BBVA,10,310429,1 DDOG,62,4934612,6 APH,26,897948,-13 LYG,8,16143,0 Average,29.6,1241966,-4 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 29.6 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1242 million. That figure was $472 million in TROW's case. Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for TROW is 65. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. This is a slightly positive signal but we'd rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 29.6% in 2021 and beat the market again by 3.6 percentage points. Unfortunately, TROW wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on TROW were disappointed as the stock returned -21% since the end of September (through 1/31) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as all of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nick Scali's (ASX:NCK) Dividend Is Being Reduced To AU$0.35

    Nick Scali Limited ( ASX:NCK ) has announced it will be reducing its dividend payable on the 28th of March to AU$0.35...

  • Quite a few insiders invested in Adbri Limited (ASX:ABC) last year which is positive news for shareholders

    When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase...

  • Devon Energy Prospers With Rising Energy Prices

    The improving macroeconomic environment suggests the company is entering a growth phase

  • How China’s Communist Officials Became Venture Capitalists

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- In early 2020, as the pandemic pushed it to the verge of bankruptcy, China’s highest-­profile rival to Tesla Inc. was shunned by the venture capital funds and foreign investors that had powered its rise. So Nasdaq-listed Nio Inc. turned to China’s newest class of venture capitalists: Communist officials.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyGoodbye Easy Money as Hawki

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • Alphabet Stock Just Split – What Does That Mean & How Does It Affect Your Investments?

    When Alphabet stock split earlier this month, many investors saw their net worth rise rapidly. The 20-for-1 stock split meant that each share of Alphabet, Google's parent company, was now worth 20...

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks are showing signs of life, and that's great news for Cathie Wood's Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Ark Invest publishes its transactions daily, so what did Wood -- Ark Invest's CEO, co-founder, and ace stock-picker -- add to her portfolios on Friday? Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are some of her new purchases, adding to earlier positions in those stocks.

  • Want $2,500 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $27,100 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Whether you favor growth, value, or income stocks, there's a pathway to build wealth over time. Then again, there's no denying the outperformance that dividend stocks have demonstrated over the long run. In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of money-center giant JPMorgan Chase, released a report that looked back at 40 years' worth of data and compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated and grew their payouts to companies that didn't pay a dividend.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens in 2022

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) caused a frenzy last week by announcing a 20-for-1 stock split. This move really won't matter all that much, although it could spur some individual investors to buy the stock and perhaps secure Alphabet a spot in the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. What makes Alphabet unstoppable (and such a great stock to buy) are its moat and its growth prospects.

  • Want $7,000 in Annual Income? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks

    Buying solid dividend stocks is a great way to supplement how much you make in retirement. If you want $7,000 in annual income, invest $100,000 in these three stocks. If you bought $33,333 worth of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares (one-third of your initial $100,000), the company's dividend would give you around $2,667 in annual income.

  • What the AT&T media spinoff merger will mean for shareholders

    AT&T will be spinning off its WarnerMedia unit as part of a previously-announced $43 billion deal to merge its media business with Discovery.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Before Its Stock Split

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) has proven quarter after quarter why it is one of the best businesses on Earth. The Google search engine, YouTube, and Google Cloud parent company has a nearly $2 trillion market cap, making it the third-largest company in the U.S. During its fourth-quarter earnings report issued on Feb. 1, Alphabet announced an astounding $75 billion in revenue for the quarter and $257 billion for the entire year.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. Dividend paying stocks are considered to be a reliable hedge against the rising inflation that is expected to last for […]

  • 3 Growth Stocks Near 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

    The last few months have been brutal for growth stocks. In addition to multiple other factors, macroeconomic shifts and disappointing performance from some industry-leading tech names have led to waning investor confidence in companies with forward-looking valuations. Read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) as top buys on the heels of recent market turbulence.

  • 3 Ultra-Safe Dow Dividend Stocks for February

    The S&P 500 index's level has slumped roughly 6.1% across 2022's trading, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down roughly 11.3% across the stretch. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down a much milder 3.4%. The Dow is made up of 30 publicly traded blue chip stocks, and the index tends to hold up relatively well in the face of volatility.

  • 3 Income REITs to Buy in February

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) allow anyone to own a stake in income-producing real estate. This means they can be great for generating passive income. Currently, the average dividend yield across the REIT sector is 2.6%, more than double the 1.2% yield of stocks in the S&P 500.

  • Some investors saw their 2021 gains evaporate in a volatile start to 2022. Here's what they're saying now.

    The stock market experienced stratospheric highs through the first two years of the pandemic.

  • 5 Discounted Growth Stocks That Can Make You Wildly Rich by Retirement

    January served as a reminder that stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle. While rapid moves lower in equities can, at times, be unnerving, these periods of heightened volatility represent the price of admission to one of the world's greatest long-term wealth creators.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Verizon

    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) just authorized AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) to turn on more 5G network towers. 5G networks are going to be where the wireless battles occur in the immediate future and being able to fully utilize the networks the carriers have been buying up and rolling out will be key to who gains the upper hand in the space. It means market-share wins by one carrier will necessarily come at the expense of rivals, so let's see if AT&T or Verizon is the better buy.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    The Nasdaq Composite has dropped by 11% since the beginning of the year, and many tech giants have performed substantially worse. For instance, shares of streaming companies Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) are down by 32% and 36%, respectively, since Jan. 1. There are good reasons why both of these companies have lagged the market, but even with the headwinds they have faced, both remain excellent long-term picks to buy in February and hold onto for a long time.