Did Smiles Inclusive Limited (ASX:SIL) Insiders Buy Up More Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Smiles Inclusive Limited (ASX:SIL), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Smiles Inclusive

Deputy Chairman David Usasz made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$80k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.40 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term.

In the last twelve months insiders paid AU$191k for 390.00k shares purchased. In total, Smiles Inclusive insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around AU$0.49. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around AU$0.27). You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Smiles Inclusive is not the only stock that insiders are buying.

Smiles Inclusive Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we’ve seen significant insider buying at Smiles Inclusive. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought AU$151k worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company’s future.

Does Smiles Inclusive Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Smiles Inclusive insiders own about AU$4.6m worth of shares (which is 29% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Smiles Inclusive Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Smiles Inclusive we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future.