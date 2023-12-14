Did it snow at your house?: Winter weather ascends once again on Albuquerque

Dec. 14—Some parts of Albuquerque got snow early Thursday morning while others only got rain with a bit of hail.

The cold weather is not expected to last though, the weather will be warming back up to above average temperatures as the week continues.

Current weather forecast

This winter, New Mexicans can expect more active storm systems bringing more rain and snow across the state as the El Niño brings wetter weather to the region.

If you have pictures of the snow near your house you would like to share, email them to etucker@abqjournal.com