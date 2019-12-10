How did South Bend actually do under Mayor Pete Buttigieg? We pulled the numbers to find out.

Nam Y. Huh/AP Images

Pete Buttigieg was mayor of South Bend, Indiana from 2012 and will conclude his term at the beginning of next year.

South Bend under Buttigieg has performed better than other cities with similar populations when it comes to reducing unemployment.

The city's median income is still considerably lower than other cities with similar numbers of inhabitants, but it rose slightly ahead of pace of the rest of the field under Buttigieg.

One major issue in South Bend that Buttigieg was unable to solve? Vacancies.

Compared to other cities of its size, South Bend has a high vacancy rate in its housing units, and despite serious effort to bring that down, Buttigieg will leave office with a higher fraction of vacant homes than he entered.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg is running for the Democratic nomination as an unconventional candidate — a mayor running a city with a population of just over 100,000 residents. Butting up against (but not, in fact, containing) the University of Notre Dame, South Bend is a moderately-sized town confronting many of the economic challenges that beguile the post-industrial Midwest with the advantage of being next to a large research university.

To find out how South Bend fared during Mayor Pete's time in office, Insider pulled a number of key stats from the American Community Survey from 2012, the year he took office, to 2017, the latest year for which we have data.

To take it a step further, Insider also pulled that data for the nearly 90 other cities in the United States that have between 100,000 and 125,000 inhabitants. This allows us to compare South Bend to a better benchmark than the country as a whole, to see how well other leaders of other similar cities steered their municipalities over the same period that Buttigieg led South Bend.

The good: the economy

The city itself shrunk slightly in population over the course of the period by about 600 households to just over 39,000 total. That's not particularly common: 64 of the 87 cities we looked at experienced growth over the period, but South Bend is the victim of a larger shift towards the Sun Belt.

In spite of that, South Bend kept pace with and even slightly outpaced the peer group financially, with its median income increasing 9.5% from $34,184 to $37,441 from 2012 to 2017, while the median income increase among the full cohort was 9.0%. Still, South Bend's median income in 2017 was much lower than the other 87 cities with 100,000 to 125,000 inhabitants: the average city's median income was $60,211 in 2017.

But, Mayor Pete's term has been a fairly unambiguous success on one point: In 2012, according to the ACS data unemployment in South Bend stood at 15.6%. As of 2017, according to the American Community Survey estimates it was down to 9.0%, a 6.6 percentage point decline that was the second-highest of any of the 87 cities in the sample. The median city saw a decline in unemployment of 2.7 percentage points over the period.

Concentrating on Bureau of Labor Statistics data, which has the advantage of being much more current but the disadvantage of being less focused on the city itself rather than the larger South Bend-Mishawaka metropolitan area, the unemployment rate fell from 10.2% in January 2012 in the broader metro area down to 3.3% as of September, 2019, the last month for which we have finalized data.

On several other factors, South Bend performed adequately compared to peers — or better. From 2013 to 2017, the uninsured rate fell from 17.5% to 13.8%, which was on pace with the median city in the cohort. All told, the Buttigieg tenure was one of making strides in a uniquely difficult economic situation.

"Under Pete's leadership, South Bend has transformed from what was once described as a 'dying city' into a hub of innovation and business growth," said campaign spokesperson Tess Whittlesey in an email. "Pete helped change his hometown's trajectory, creating thousands of new jobs, and bringing hundreds of millions of dollars in new investments to his city. Under his administration, South Bend is growing again and the city has come to believe in its future."

