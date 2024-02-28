What did spring break look like in South Beach and Fort Lauderdale? See for yourself

Spring break is in the air.

And despite cities trying to put the brakes on all-out parties of the past, college kids are dribbling into South Florida for a day at the beach and a night at the bar.

The spring break tradition in Florida stretches back to the early 1960s, when the movie “Where the Boys Are” put Fort Lauderdale on the map as a destination for college students. Spring break crowds also spread to Daytona Beach, Miami Beach and Key West.

What has spring break looked like through the years in South Florida?

Let’s take a look through the Miami Herald Archives:

FORT LAUDERDALE

Broward historical photo circa 1970 Miami Herald files Spring break college invasion.

This 1961 spring break photo shows a student who climbed the light pole in front of the Elbo Room on Fort Lauderdale beach.

Spring break college invasion in Fort Lauderdale. Towel hangers at the Sunrise Inn.

This is a photo from the late-’60s capturing spring break on Fort Lauderdale beach.

In 1997, spring breakers gather near the Fort Lauderdale “strip” near the Elbo Room.

BSO’s Mounted Unit demonstrated its special Spring Break deployment along the beach in Deerfield Beach in 2008.

SOUTH BEACH

Spring break visitors gather on South Beach in 2015.

Ishani Falconi and Rodolfo Rojas keep their balance on a tandem slack line on Ocean Drive and Eighth street as spring breakers and locals take over South Beach on Tuesday, March 20, 2018

Spring break party at the Raleigh Hotel on Miami Beach sponsored by Victoria Secret in 2008.

Spring Break tshirts on sale at the shop on the bottom floor of the Congress on South Beach. Spring Breakers hit South Beach Monday, March 11, 2013 for the beginning of Spring Break for many colleges.

Megan Cockroft, (lower left then clockwise) Jordyn Fisher,. Kaitlyn Galati, and Alli Boettinger, all from Montclair State University just arrived from New Jersey for Spring Break. They are enjoying some large drinks along Ocean Drive on South Beach on March 11, 2013.

KEY WEST

Spring breakers greet a police officer on horseback in Key West.

Old Town has turned into a college town as spring breakers converge on Key West in 2003. Here, they ride down Duval Street.