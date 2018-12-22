What Did SPX Corporation’s (NYSE:SPXC) CEO Take Home Last Year?

Gene Lowe became the CEO of SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) in 2015. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

Check out our latest analysis for SPX

How Does Gene Lowe’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that SPX Corporation is worth US$1.1b, and total annual CEO compensation is US$4.9m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$818k. We examined companies with market caps from US$400m to US$1.6b, and discovered that the median CEO compensation of that group was US$2.4m.

It would therefore appear that SPX Corporation pays Gene Lowe more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at SPX has changed over time.

NYSE:SPXC CEO Compensation December 22nd 18 More

Is SPX Corporation Growing?

Over the last three years SPX Corporation has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 125% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 3.2%.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It’s nice to see a little revenue growth, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions.

Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts. .

Has SPX Corporation Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 178%, over three years, would leave most SPX Corporation shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary…

We compared total CEO remuneration at SPX Corporation with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. In addition, shareholders have done well over the same time period. So, considering this good performance, the CEO compensation may be quite appropriate. Shareholders may want to check for free if SPX insiders are buying or selling shares.

Of course, the past can be informative so you might be interested in considering this analytical visualization showing the company history of earnings and revenue.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



