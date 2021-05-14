Did your state extend the deadline for income tax returns like the IRS? Here's when 2020 taxes are due.

Jayme Deerwester, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Been putting off your 2020 income taxes? The deadline for filing federal returns is almost here. In fact, it’s Monday.

The IRS pushed back the tax filing deadline by a month to May 17 instead of April 15 as the agency grapples with staffing issues and outdated systems at a time when it’s also implementing sweeping tax code changes from the COVID-19 relief packages. In 2020, the deadline was extended to July 15.

Below, you’ll find a list of every state that’s extended its individual income tax due date to align with the federal deadline, along with states that didn’t extend theirs at all (which means you’re already late), ones that moved their deadline later than May 17 and those that don’t collect income taxes at all.

► Tax Day is Monday. What to do if you need an extension

How to file a tax extension

It’s possible you’ll be able to file a state extension, but the rules vary from state to state. Check your state's tax agency website (links below) for more information.

Late taxes: One state did not extend its tax deadline

Your income tax return will be considered late if you filed after the dates listed below:

Hawaii (Deadline: April 20)

States that extended their income tax deadlines through May 17

A majority of states have changed their individual income tax deadlines to coincide with the IRS deadline of May 17, according to the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Though in most cases, the reprieve doesn't include estimated tax payments for individuals in 2021.

States with deadlines after May 17

No state income tax: States that don't collect individual income taxes

  • Alaska

  • Florida

  • Nevada

  • New Hampshire

  • South Dakota

  • Tennessee

  • Texas

  • Washington

  • Wyoming

Contributing: Jessica Menton, USA TODAY

► Moving to a 'tax friendly' state? Do your homework first

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tax deadline 2021: When are state income taxes due? Check our list

