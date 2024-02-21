What did state leaders ask for from Education Secretary Cardona? Funding, and more of it.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited the Community College of Rhode Island on Wednesday as part of the Biden administration's coast-to-coast tour touting federal investments.

What he heard was a plea for more money.

"One of the things I would be remiss if I didn’t ask you for publicly is some funding that we can really direct," said Rhode Island Department of Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green. "You talked about the Latino community. There are disparities in how the Latino community is represented in some of our industries."

What Infante-Green heard back was an empathetic reply, but no commitment to increased funding.

"We have to do more," Cardona said. "It’s true. If our country is going to grow, we have to make sure everyone grows, especially the growing populations."

Cardona later said in a press gaggle, "I respect the need that there is for an investment in education" and would "push for funding."

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona chats with North Kingstown students Evan Gartland and Maddox Cruz, center, in CCRI's manufacturing lab while taking a tour with Interim President Rosemary A. Costigan with Governor McKee.

RI districts facing a fiscal cliff as pandemic funds run out

Districts throughout the state are facing a fiscal cliff as federal emergency funds – which was intended to help schools bounce back from the pandemic – are nearing their expiration date. Infante-Green has already warned that layoffs are on the horizon. In Providence, the closure of 360 High School, which will cause dozens of job losses, is already projected to save $1.8 million.

"I’ve heard the word ‘fiscal cliff’ a lot, but I reframe it to say it’s a passing of the baton," Cardona said. "The intent was a recovery. And what we’ve seen and the data show … we’ve seen increases in reading and math scores across the country, we’ve seen better access to mental health."

However, the latest Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System scores for the 2022-2023 academic year showed only a tiny bump in reading and math scores. Year-over-year increases amounted to about 2.7 percentage points in math and 2 percentage points in English.

The state has until the end of the current fiscal year to spend the remainder of its emergency education funds. Cardona did not indicate any extension would be offered.

