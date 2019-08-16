Did Österreichische Staatsdruckerei Holding's (VIE:OESD) Share Price Deserve to Gain 49%?

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. And the truth is, you can make significant gains if you buy good quality businesses at the right price. For example, long term Österreichische Staatsdruckerei Holding AG (VIE:OESD) shareholders have enjoyed a 49% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 27% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 3.6% in the last year, including dividends.

Check out our latest analysis for Österreichische Staatsdruckerei Holding

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Österreichische Staatsdruckerei Holding actually saw its EPS drop 0.4% per year. So it's hard to argue that the earnings per share are the best metric to judge the company, as it may not be optimized for profits at this point. Therefore, it's worth taking a look at other metrics to try to understand the share price movements.

On the other hand, Österreichische Staatsdruckerei Holding's revenue is growing nicely, at a compound rate of 6.9% over the last five years. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

WBAG:OESD Income Statement, August 16th 2019 More

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Österreichische Staatsdruckerei Holding's TSR for the last 5 years was 78%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Österreichische Staatsdruckerei Holding shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 3.6% over the last year. That's including the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 12% a year, is even better. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Österreichische Staatsdruckerei Holding scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

Of course Österreichische Staatsdruckerei Holding may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.