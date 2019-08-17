Did Stora Enso Oyj's (HEL:STERV) Share Price Deserve to Gain 48%?

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. For example, the Stora Enso Oyj (HEL:STERV) share price is up 48% in the last 5 years, clearly besting than the market return of around 24% (ignoring dividends).

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Stora Enso Oyj achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 78% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 8.2% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 9.40.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Stora Enso Oyj, it has a TSR of 77% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Stora Enso Oyj shareholders are down 29% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 0.7%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 12%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Importantly, we haven't analysed Stora Enso Oyj's dividend history. This free visual report on its dividends is a must-read if you're thinking of buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on FI exchanges.

