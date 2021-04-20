'Did I strike a nerve?': House police reform hearing erupts into Demings, Jordan shouting match

Dartunorro Clark
·2 min read
A shouting match erupted at Tuesday's House Judiciary Committee hearing on a hate crimes bill between Reps. Val Demings, D-Fla., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

Demings was criticizing an amendment introduced by Republicans that would prevent defunding of police departments. The bill it was seeking to amend, however, does not have a provision to take funds away from law enforcement.

Called the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act, the legislation seeks to give incentives for hate crime reporting, boost funding to state-run hate crime hotlines and increase penalties for individuals convicted under current hate crime statutes.

Demings called the amendment "completely irrelevant."

"I served as a law enforcement officer for 27 years," Demings, a former police officer, said. "It is a tough job and good police officers deserve your support. You know, it's interesting to see my colleagues on the other side of the aisle support the police when it is politically convenient to do so."

That's when Jordan cut into her speech, prompting Demings to raise her voice and slam her hand on the table.

"I have the floor, Mr. Jordan," she yelled. "What? Did I strike a nerve?"

She added, "Law enforcement officers deserve better than to be utilized as pawns, and you and your colleagues should be ashamed of yourselves."

The chairman of the committee, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., swiftly intervened and banged his gavel to tell Demings and Jordan not to interrupt each other, but they continued to shout over Nadler.

Jordan attempted to ask for a point of order to properly respond to Demings, but Nadler overruled and allowed Demings to finish her portion of the debate on the amendment.

Last week, Jordan has also got into a similar shouting match with Reps. James Clyburn, D-S.C., and Maxine Waters, D-Calif. during a hearing about the coronavirus with the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Waters told Jordan to "shut your mouth" when he began shouting questions at Fauci when it wasn't his turn to speak over the objections of Clyburn, the chair of the panel.

