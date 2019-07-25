Did Swaraj Engines Limited's (NSE:SWARAJENG) Recent Earnings Growth Beat The Trend?

Measuring Swaraj Engines Limited's (NSE:SWARAJENG) track record of past performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It allows us to understand whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is an insightful signal for future performance. Today I will assess SWARAJENG's recent performance announced on 31 March 2019 and compare these figures to its historical trend and industry movements.

Commentary On SWARAJENG's Past Performance

SWARAJENG's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2019) of ₹824m has increased by 2.9% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 8.6%, indicating the rate at which SWARAJENG is growing has slowed down. To understand what's happening, let's examine what's transpiring with margins and if the whole industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, Swaraj Engines has invested its equity funds well leading to a 35% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 20% exceeds the IN Machinery industry of 7.2%, indicating Swaraj Engines has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Swaraj Engines’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 22% to 45%.

What does this mean?

Though Swaraj Engines's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? You should continue to research Swaraj Engines to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

