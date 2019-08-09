What Did Symphony Environmental Technologies plc's (LON:SYM) CEO Take Home Last Year?

Michael Laurier is the CEO of Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

See our latest analysis for Symphony Environmental Technologies

How Does Michael Laurier's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Symphony Environmental Technologies plc is worth UK£16m, and total annual CEO compensation is UK£213k. (This number is for the twelve months until December 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at UK£200k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below UK£165m, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be UK£251k.

That means Michael Laurier receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Symphony Environmental Technologies has changed over time.

AIM:SYM CEO Compensation, August 9th 2019 More

Is Symphony Environmental Technologies plc Growing?

On average over the last three years, Symphony Environmental Technologies plc has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 123% each year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 6.5% over last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Symphony Environmental Technologies plc Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Symphony Environmental Technologies plc for providing a total return of 105% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Michael Laurier is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

The company is growing earnings per share and total shareholder returns have been pleasing. Although the pay is a normal amount, some shareholders probably consider it fair or modest, given the good performance of the stock. Shareholders may want to check for free if Symphony Environmental Technologies insiders are buying or selling shares.

Important note: Symphony Environmental Technologies may not be the best stock to buy. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.