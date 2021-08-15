How did the Taliban retake Afghanistan so fast? What's happening now? What we know

WASHINGTON – Taliban fighters marched into Afghanistan's capital city on Sunday, signaling a collapse of the Afghan government two decades after the U.S. invaded the country in the "war on terror."

The swift fall of the capital city came as the Taliban seized nearly all of Afghanistan, despite the billions of dollars spent by the U.S. and NATO to build up Afghan security forces.

Helicopters evacuating U.S. and allied personnel swarmed over Kabul Sunday evening. The U.S. Embassy reported that the airport was under fire and encouraged remaining U.S. citizens to shelter in place.

"The security situation in Kabul is changing quickly," the U.S. Embassy notice said. "There are reports of the airport taking fire; therefore we are instructing U.S. citizens to shelter in place."

Chaotic images of panicked crowds and triumphant Taliban fighters throughout Kabul cemented a picture of government collapse and American retreat.

Kabul’s collapse had been expected, but the speed in which it happened stunned U.S. officials. Just last week, an American military assessment estimated it would be a month before the capital would come under insurgent pressure.

Here's what we know:

Taliban enters Kabul

Taliban fighters marched into the Afghan capital on Sunday and sought the unconditional surrender of the central government. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as the Taliban said it would move further into Kabul.

The Taliban is soon expected to declare the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the presidential palace in Kabul, an official told the Associated Press.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Qatar’s Al-Jazeera English satellite news channel that the insurgents are “awaiting a peaceful transfer of Kabul city.”

Taliban negotiators were in Kabul on Sunday to discuss the transfer of power, said an Afghan official who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals. It remained unclear when that transfer would take place and who among the Taliban was negotiating.

U.S. personnel await evacuation

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul warned on Sunday that the security situation in Afghanistan was deteriorating and instructed American citizens to "shelter in place" amid reports of gunfire at the airport in Afghanistan's capital. The embassy's security alert came as American troops were in the midst of evacuating all diplomatic staff from the embassy to the airport and as the Taliban entered Kabul, seemingly poised to take over the government.

The skies of Kabul had been filled with helicopters ferrying mostly American and allied workers to evacuation sites. Military helicopters shuttled between the embassy compound and the airport, where a core presence is expected to remain for as long as possible given security conditions.

U.S. officials are in ongoing negotiations with Taliban negotiators in Doha to ensure safe passage for Americans exiting the country. The embassy will close once all U.S. personnel have been evacuated.

“We have conveyed to the Taliban reps in Doha that any action on their part that puts U.S. personnel or our mission at risk will be met with a swift & strong (Department of Defense) response,” the U.S. embassy in Kabul wrote on Twitter.

How did the Taliban retake Afghanistan so fast?

For years, U.S. and Afghan forces focused on controlling key supply chains and major cities in the country, forcing the Taliban into Afghanistan’s rugged hinterland. The Taliban remained strong in the country’s mountainous rural areas, using those regions as bases of attack to seize territory once US forces began their drawdown.

The Taliban also remained in control of strategic border crossings, according to the Associated Press, allowing them to smuggle weapons and other key goods while also rejuvenating forces outside the country.

The Taliban started a sweeping military offensive across Afghanistan in May. Once Taliban forces began taking regional capitals in August, a sense of panic and a collapse of morale also overtook many in the Afghan military, aiding the Taliban’s advance.

Maps show areas controlled by Taliban at selected dates each month.

The disintegration of the Afghan government’s control of the country came at a breakneck pace in recent days. A little over a week ago, the Taliban controlled none of the country’s provincial capitals. Now, they are in possession of a majority of those cities and most of the country’s territory.

U.S. sending more troops

President Joe Biden announced Saturday that he authorized the deployment of 5,000 troops to Afghanistan to ensure "an orderly and safe" drawdown and evacuate U.S. personnel as well as Afghans who helped American troops as Taliban militants continued to make rapid territorial gains across the country.

The president dispatched 1,000 troops in addition to the 3,000 the Pentagon sent to Afghanistan earlier this week and 1,000 troops who are already on the ground, according to a defense official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.

Was Afghanistan withdrawal Trump or Biden? Both

The decision to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan was part of an agreement former President Donald Trump forged with the Taliban in February 2020. Under that deal, the U.S. agreed to withdraw all its forces. In exchange, the Taliban promised to sever its ties with al-Qaida and end its attacks on American forces. The Trump administration began a drawdown of U.S. forces, and about 2,500 U.S. troops remained by the time he left office.

When Biden took office, he decided to go ahead with plans to end U.S. involvement in the war but delayed the withdrawal of U.S. troops.

Biden initially said he would withdraw all U.S. forces from the country by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of 9/11. He later moved up the withdrawal date to Aug. 31, arguing the time had come to end America’s longest war.

Administration officials said Biden made the decision after concluding Afghanistan was “unwinnable war” and one that “does not have a military solution.”

While most U.S. troops left the country in July, the military continued airstrikes against the Taliban as the insurgency’s advance became clear.

Why was the U.S. in Afghanistan?

The U.S. had troops in Afghanistan since October 2001 under President George W. Bush after the 9/11 terror attacks on the World Trade Centers in New York and the Pentagon just outside of Washington. The U.S. sought the al-Qaida militants who had planned the attack there and received support from the Taliban.

What about Russia and Afghanistan?

The U.S. and Russia have a long, tangled history in Afghanistan, stretching back to the Cold War.

The Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan in 1979 to prop up a communist-led government there, leading to alarm among American officials who eventually decided to intervene. During the Reagan administration, the U.S. helped resistance fighters known as the mujahideen, sending them anti-aircraft missiles and other assistance.

In part, because of America's involvement, the Afghan conflict became a quagmire for the Soviet Union, costing Moscow billions of dollars and dealing a blow to the reputation of its Red Army. Russia finally withdrew its forces in the late 1980s.

The war left more than 15,000 Soviet soldiers dead.

Over the past several years, Russia has supported the Taliban. In 2020, it was revealed that Russia may have paid bounties to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Michael Collins and Matthew Brown cover the White House. Follow Collins on Twitter @mcollinsNEWS and Brown @mrbrownsir.

Contributing: The Associated Press; Courtney Subramanian and Kim Hjelmgaard, USA TODAY

