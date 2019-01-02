Did Tata Steel BSL Limited (NSE:TATASTLBSL) Insiders Sell Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Tata Steel BSL Limited (NSE:TATASTLBSL).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

See our latest analysis for Tata Steel BSL

Tata Steel BSL Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Chief Administrative Officer Ritu Singal made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for ₹17m worth of shares at a price of ₹65.16 each. Although we don’t gain confidence from insider selling, we note that this large sale was at well above current price of ₹39.95. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Ritu Singal.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NSEI:TATASTLBSL Insider Trading January 2nd 19 More

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Tata Steel BSL insiders own about ₹1.1b worth of shares (which is 2.6% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Tata Steel BSL Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Tata Steel BSL insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. It’s heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we’d like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Tata Steel BSL insider transactions don’t fill us with confidence. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free .

Of course Tata Steel BSL may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



