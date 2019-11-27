Did Teleperformance SE's (EPA:TEP) Recent Earnings Growth Beat The Trend?

After looking at Teleperformance SE's (ENXTPA:TEP) latest earnings announcement (30 June 2019), I found it useful to revisit the company's performance in the past couple of years and assess this against the most recent figures. As a long-term investor I tend to focus on earnings trend, rather than a single number at one point in time. Also, comparing it against an industry benchmark to understand whether it outperformed, or is simply riding an industry wave, is a crucial aspect. Below is a brief commentary on my key takeaways.

TEP's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of €334m has increased by 4.7% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 18%, indicating the rate at which TEP is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let's examine what's occurring with margins and whether the entire industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, Teleperformance has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 15% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 6.1% exceeds the FR Professional Services industry of 6.1%, indicating Teleperformance has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Teleperformance’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 14% to 11%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 7.9% to 109% over the past 5 years.

Though Teleperformance's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. While Teleperformance has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I suggest you continue to research Teleperformance to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

