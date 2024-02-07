How did Tennessee representatives vote in the Alejandro Mayorkas impeachment?

House Republicans failed to secure the vote to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. It wasn't for a lack of trying on Tennessee Rep. Mark Green's part.

Green, who is the Chair of the House Homeland Security Committee, was seen on the House floor on Tuesday attempting to convince one of the three Republicans who voted against the impeachment of Mayorkas.

The two articles of impeachment brought forth by House Republicans accused Mayorkas of “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” and a “breach of public trust.” Mayorkas, GOP lawmakers argue, has intentionally allowed the crisis at the border to continue, reported USA Today.

“We have not approached this process lightly. Secretary Mayorkas’ actions have forced our hand. We cannot allow this border crisis to continue,” Green said in his opening statement on Tuesday, contending that Mayorkas has willfully declined to enforce existing immigration laws to address the border.

Here's a look at how the vote went and what's next in the proceedings.

Was Alejandro Mayorkas impeached?

The articles to impeach Mayorkas failed by a razor-thin margin of 214-216.

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis. and Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., were the three GOP lawmakers who voted against impeaching Mayorkas.

How did Tennessee representatives vote in the Mayorkas impeachment?

Green, along with fellow Tennessee Republicans Diana Harshbarger, Tim Burchett, Chuck Fleischmann, Scott DesJarlais, Andy Ogles, John Rose and David Kustoff, voted for the impeachment of Maryorkas.

The only Tennessee representative that voted against Mayorkas's impeachment was Democrat Steve Cohen.

What's next for Alejandro Mayorkas?

The Republicans are going to take another stab at impeaching Mayorkas.

"House Republicans fully intend to bring Articles of Impeachment against Secretary Mayorkas back to the floor when we have the votes for passage," posted Raj Shah, Speaker Mike Johnson's spokesman, on X.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Was Alejandro Mayorkas impeached? TN Rep Mark Green tries to get votes