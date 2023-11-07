Did Teresa Giudice Throw Any Shade Towards Andy Cohen?

During “Dynamic Duos,” Jennifer Aydin from The Real Housewives of New Jersey reveals she thinks that Teresa Giudice doesn’t like it when Andy Cohen pokes at her husband Louie Ruelas and Andy says he doesn’t blame Teresa for feeling that way. The Housewives aren’t the only duos asked to spill the tea at BravoCon Live. Shep Rose is also put on the spot when he’s asked who has the bigger member between him and his Southern Charm co-star Austen Kroll. He reveals that they are actually of equal size.

