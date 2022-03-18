How did thieves get away with 400 gallons of diesel? Louisiana cops baffled at heist

Thefts of fuel have skyrocketed across the U.S. as gas prices remain high, and now law enforcement in one Louisiana town is baffled as to how someone got away with 400 gallons of diesel over the weekend.

The heist happened in Zachary, just north of Baton Rouge, and it’s how the thieves transported the fuel that has police stumped.

“We are looking for any tips or surveillance footage which may show a fuel truck or vehicle with a large tank capable of carrying 400 gallons of fuel,” Zachary police wrote on Facebook.

The theft happened on Munson Drive, sometime between 5 p.m. on Friday, March 11, and 7 a.m. Monday, March 14, police said.

It was reported at a time gas prices are over $4 a gallon in many states, and have topped $5 a gallon in some West Coast communities, AAA reports. Meanwhile, diesel prices are over $5 a gallon in nearly half the country.

All manner of fuel thefts are being investigated across the nation, including cases of small-time crooks drilling holes in vehicle gas tanks to siphon gas, The Kansas City Star reported.

Whoever was behind the theft in Zachary was clearly organized and resourceful, commenters noted on the police department’s post.

“I mean, I’m outraged and impressed at the same time,” one man wrote on the police department’s Facebook page.

“I’m not even mad,” another posted.

