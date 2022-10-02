Did you get a ticket last week on Pacific Avenue in Pierce County? The results are in

Law enforcement emphasis patrols along Pacific Avenue in Pierce County last week netted 391 traffic stops, according to data released by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The patrols, which also involved the Washington State Patrol, Lakewood and Puyallup police, took place to address high-risk driving behaviors.

Pacific Avenue is also known as state Route 7.

Highway 7 has had some serious injuries and fatalities over the years so it was “identified as an area of concern for our traffic safety partners,” said Puyallup police Sgt. David Obermiller.

The emphasis patrols took place between Sept. 26 and Sept. 29.

Here are the key results, excluding warnings:

▪ Speeding tickets: 127, including many for those driving 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

▪ Distracted driving tickets (talking on, checking cell phone): 47.

▪ Seatbelt tickets (not wearing one): 23.

▪ Suspended (license) driving arrests: 11.

▪ DUI arrests, including those driving under the influence of meth, cannabis and Percocet: 8.

The patrols were made possible by a Washington Traffic Safety Commission grant.