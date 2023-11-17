How did toddlers end up unresponsive in a Roseville pool? It’s unclear one month later

It’s been more than one month since twin toddlers were found unresponsive in a Roseville swimming pool and police said Friday no arrests have been made.

The 2-year-old boys were pronounced dead after being retrieved Oct. 9 from a pool in the Waterford Glen area. They were residing with their foster mother when they were found, Roseville police said. Authorities have declined to release the address where the incident happened.

Biological mother Alize Strong mourns the death of her children — Sincere and Legend Robinson Strong — and seeks justice for what happened.

“How did my kids even get to the pool?” Strong said last month. “How are they not being protected when they were supposedly took from me to be protected?”

Legend, bottom, and Sincere Robinson Strong were found unresponsive in a residential swimming pool last month. Details of the twins’ deaths remain under wraps as detectives continue their investigation, a spokesman for Roseville police said Friday.

Lt. Chris Ciampa, a spokesman with the Roseville Police Department, said in a Friday statement that detectives were “meticulously” conducting interviews, reviewing any available surveillance footage and working with medical professionals to understand the cause behind the drownings.

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family and all affected by this tragedy,” Ciampa said. “We recognize the profound impact such an incident has on the community and the urgency for information.”

The children were placed with a foster mother by the Sacramento County Child Protective Services, Ciampa said.

“In response to public inquiries, we want to assure the community that our investigation is being conducted with the utmost care and thoroughness,” Ciampa said.

He said while the Police Department seeks to provide as much information as possible, specific details have to remain confidential to maintain the integrity of the investigation.

“Our commitment is to ensure that our inquiry is both comprehensive and respectful to all parties involved,” Ciampa said.