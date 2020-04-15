What Did Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co. Ltd.'s (HKG:1666) CEO Take Home Last Year?

In 2008 Yu Wang was appointed CEO of Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co. Ltd. (HKG:1666). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Yu Wang's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co. Ltd. is worth HK$7.8b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as CN¥2.2m for the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at CN¥1.3m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from CN¥2.8b to CN¥11b, and the median CEO total compensation was CN¥3.5m.

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of Tong Ren Tang Technologies. On an industry level, roughly 65% of total compensation represents salary and 35% is other remuneration. Our data reveals that Tong Ren Tang Technologies allocates salary in line with the wider market.

At first glance this seems like a real positive for shareholders, since Yu Wang is paid less than the average total compensation paid by similar sized companies. However, before we heap on the praise, we should delve deeper to understand business performance. The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Tong Ren Tang Technologies has changed from year to year.

Is Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co. Ltd. Growing?

Over the last three years Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co. Ltd. has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 3.9% per year (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is down 12% over last year.

Sadly for shareholders, earnings per share are actually down, over three years. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co. Ltd. Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 51%, Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co. Ltd. would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

It looks like Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co. Ltd. pays its CEO less than similar sized companies.

Yu Wang is paid less than CEOs of similar size companies, but the company isn't growing and total shareholder returns have been disappointing. While one could argue it is appropriate for the CEO to be paid less than other CEOs of similar sized companies, given company performance, we would not call the pay overly generous. On another note, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Tong Ren Tang Technologies that investors should look into moving forward.

