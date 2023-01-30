What did Tony Romo say during Bengals-Chiefs game that’s causing social media uproar?

Michael Ainsworth/AP
122
Lawrence Dow
·1 min read

CBS broadcaster and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo ignited a social media frenzy during the second half of Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Neither CBS nor Romo have made a public comment about the social media reaction.

It started with this commentary from Ringer podcaster Van Lathan Jr.

Recommended Stories