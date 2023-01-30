What did Tony Romo say during Bengals-Chiefs game that’s causing social media uproar?
CBS broadcaster and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo ignited a social media frenzy during the second half of Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Neither CBS nor Romo have made a public comment about the social media reaction.
It started with this commentary from Ringer podcaster Van Lathan Jr.
Did Tony Romo almost say the N word? @VanLathan investigates (w/ @TheRachLindsay ) pic.twitter.com/HQzih0UBgW
— Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) January 30, 2023
WHAT DID TONY ROMO JUST SAY pic.twitter.com/eLOWPwZQCr
— Nobody Cares (@BobbyKing413) January 30, 2023
Tony Romo… we need answers. pic.twitter.com/ToINn2CHFM
— PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) January 30, 2023
3 what? @tonyromo pic.twitter.com/b3THjYvIpF
— Rev. Eric Dunn (@ericvdunn) January 30, 2023
Tony Romo almost said what?
pic.twitter.com/eyoQe8msR6
— Juan Jesus Jose Jaramillo Da II (@FrankieJay__) January 30, 2023