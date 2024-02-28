Did tornadoes touch down in Ohio? How the National Weather Service will decide

Strong storms early Wednesday morning may have spawned tornadoes in Ohio. The National Weather Service is working to confirm whether any touched down.

Strong storms early Wednesday morning may have spawned a couple of tornadoes in Ohio, one in Clark County and another in Madison County. Now it's up to the National Weather Service to confirm it.

Here's how they go about doing that.

How are tornadoes confirmed?

The National Weather Service in Wilmington says it hasn't confirmed whether a tornado touched down because crews will need to survey the damage in person. Meteorologists will conduct those surveys Wednesday and focus on the Interstate 70 corridor between the Dayton metro area and the Columbus metro area, where the damage appears to be concentrated.

The pattern of damage, not how much damage was caused, determines whether it was a tornado, according to the weather service. For tornadoes, with their violently rotating columns of air, damage often has a chaotic appearance, with larger uprooted trees often crossing each other. Weather service surveyors often look at larger uproots of trees to get a true idea of where the wind was blowing from.

What's the difference between a tornado and a microburst?

The National Weather Service defines a microburst as a localized column of sinking air within a thunderstorm. Wind speeds in microbursts can reach up to 100 mph or higher, which is equivalent to an EF1 tornado. Winds this high can cause major damage to homes and other structures and level hundreds of trees.

Again, the weather service looks at the pattern of damage to determine a microburst. Damage looks flattened out, with trees pointing in the same direction or fanning out from one another.

How are tornadoes rated?

The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories:

EF0: Weak, with wind speeds of 65 to 85 mph

EF1: Weak, 86 to 110 mph

EF2: Strong, 111 to 135 mph

EF3: Strong, 136 to 165 mph

EF4: Violent, 166 to 200 mph

EF5: Violent, greater than 200 mph

Where is Clark County, Ohio?

Clark County, east of Dayton, showed a radar-indicated tornado from Springfield through the county line, according to the Clark County Emergency Management Agency. Another was possibly reported nearby a few minutes later southeast of Springfield, moving toward South Vienna.

Where is Madison County, Ohio?

Madison County, west of Columbus, also showed a radar-indicated tornado near the Franklin County border. Meteorologists will conduct surveys Wednesday and focus on the Interstate 70 corridor between the Dayton metro area and the Columbus metro area where the damage appears to be concentrated.

Tornados in February are more common than you might think

Despite still being winter, you might have been shocked to see that the National Weather Service forecasted thunderstorms, high winds, hail and even tornadoes for Tuesday and Wednesday. Here's what you need to know about winter tornadoes.

December and January are "the lowest months" for tornado formation, National Weather Service meteorologist Nate McGinnis said. As for February, severe weather and tornadoes form "fairly commonly" late in the month when winter begins to wane.

The NWS Wilmington office, which covers southwestern and central Ohio along with areas of Kentucky and Indiana, has recorded winter tornadoes almost every year since 2012. There were four winter tornadoes in 2014, three in 2015, five in 2016, one in 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2022, and two in 2023.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Possible Ohio tornadoes waiting on National Weather Service confirmation