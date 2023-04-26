Who did it? Trial starts for two men charged in connection with 2022 shooting of Ocala man

Tuesday was the first day of trial for two men charged in connection with the attempted murder of Dishon Jechonias Barnes.

In September, a jury was deadlocked, and a mistrial was declared, in State v. Searron Nathaniel Brooks III, 26, of Ocala. His alleged accomplice, Patrick Rodriguez Emmanuel, 29, also of Ocala, was not on trial at that time.

Brooks is charged with attempted murder and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Feb. 2, 2022 shooting of Barnes, 28, in Ocala.

Emmanuel is charged with principal to attempted murder and four counts of principal to aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony.

Both men were present in court with their lawyers on Tuesday as the trial began.

Lawyers' opening statements

In her opening statement to jurors, Assistant State Attorney Janine Nixon said Barnes' life "was turned upside down" when a hand extended from a black sedan and fired shots at him.

Assistant State Attorney Janine Nixon

She described how a wounded Barnes managed to pick up one of his children and run. He also covered his other child, despite being shot at by Brooks. She said he was shot multiple times.

Nixon said Barnes didn't initially identify Brooks and Emmanuel to law enforcement, but later told them they were involved.

Local defense lawyer Jack Maro, representing Brooks, said the charges against his client stem from revenge and deceit. He said there's been an ongoing feud between the families of Barnes and Brooks, and the real motive and history is tied to Brooks' brother.

Maro said there's no fingerprint evidence, DNA or cellphone data linking Brooks to the shooting. He said the vehicle was nowhere near the crime scene, and Brooks was only identified after a picture and information appeared on social media suggesting Brooks had something to do with the shooting.

Ocala lawyer Laurie Hall

Laurie Hall, an Ocala lawyer who represents Emmanuel, said the "evidence is not clear cut" against her client. She said the vehicle was elsewhere, and Emmanuel was not present when Barnes was shot. She said he was at home with his grandmother and girlfriend.

The victim testifies

Barnes took the witness stand for the prosecution. He said he has known Brooks for a number of years. Barnes said both Brooks and Emmanuel were in the vehicle that first drove by when he was watching his children and other children playing outside.

Seeing the men, he said he was "on high alert." He said when the vehicle drove by a second time, a hand came out.

He said he tussled with the gunman, who was wearing a mask, for four or five seconds. Barnes talked about being chased and shot at and described how he protected his children. Barnes identified Brooks as the shooter.

Barnes said he told his wife and younger brother who had shot him. He said he saw the shooter's eyes, and he knew it was Brooks.

Barnes said he initially did not tell sheriff's deputies who shot him because "I was going to handle it myself." He said he changed his mind after talking with his mother, who told him "to do the right thing."

Jurors were shown a video of the shooting. The video came from a home security camera.

Barnes said he has had previous run-ins with Brooks' brother. In fact, Barnes had shot him in self-defense several years ago.

He was never charged in that shooting, which prosecutors considered a case of "stand your ground."

Barnes said he's still in pain from the February 2022 shooting. He has only limited use of his left hand. His children, all younger than 10, are emotionally scarred.

Defense lawyers cross-examine Barnes

Under cross-examination by Maro, Barnes denied telling a sheriff's detective that he told his brother that Brooks had shot him.

Asked if he could describe or tell anything unusual about Brooks' eyes, Barnes said, "If you know them, you know them."

He said Brooks has brown eyes, and there isn't anything special about them. He said Brooks' brother also has brown eyes and there's nothing special or unusual about them, either.

Barnes said he and Brooks' brother have had confrontations before, and after the shooting. He told Hall he has known Emmanuel for more than 20 years. He said Emmanuel was in the car with Brooks; he said he could tell based on Emmanuel's facial features and dreadlocks.

Barnes said he never told anyone, including medical personnel, who had shot him. He said he contacted Emmanuel after the shooting and the two argued. Before the shooting, Barnes said, he had never seen Emmanuel with the vehicle used in the crime.

Afternoon session

Nixon called more than half a dozen witnesses, most of them law enforcement officials. The prosecutor also introduced a video that showed Brooks, in jail, talking to a woman on the phone.

Testimony concluded shortly after 5 p.m. after the questioning of Marion County Sheriff's Office Detective Daniel Pinder.

The trial continues Wednesday. The state believes the trial may concluded some time on Thursday.

