Did Trigano S.A.'s (EPA:TRI) Recent Earnings Growth Beat The Trend?

For investors, increase in profitability and industry-beating performance can be essential considerations in an investment. Below, I will examine Trigano S.A.'s (EPA:TRI) track record on a high level, to give you some insight into how the company has been performing against its long term trend and its industry peers.

Did TRI's recent earnings growth beat the long-term trend and the industry?

TRI's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 28 February 2019) of €187m has jumped 31% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 39%, indicating the rate at which TRI is growing has slowed down. To understand what's happening, let’s take a look at what’s going on with margins and whether the entire industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, Trigano has invested its equity funds well leading to a 23% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 11% exceeds the FR Auto industry of 4.1%, indicating Trigano has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Trigano’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 18% to 21%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 38% to 31% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Though Trigano's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Trigano gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. You should continue to research Trigano to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

