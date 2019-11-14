What Did Triumph Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TBK) CEO Take Home Last Year?

In 2010 Aaron Graft was appointed CEO of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Aaron Graft's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a market cap of US$843m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$1.1m for the year to December 2018. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$515k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from US$400m to US$1.6b, we found the median CEO total compensation was US$2.6m.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most similar size companies have to pay more, leaving less for shareholders. However, before we heap on the praise, we should delve deeper to understand business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Triumph Bancorp has changed from year to year.

Is Triumph Bancorp, Inc. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 19% each year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 30% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Triumph Bancorp, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 56% over three years, Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

It appears that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. remunerates its CEO below most similar sized companies.

Many would consider this to indicate that the pay is modest since the business is growing. The pleasing shareholder returns are the cherry on top; you might even consider that Aaron Graft deserves a raise! Most shareholders like to see a modestly paid CEO combined with strong performance by the company. But it is even better if company insiders are also buying shares with their own money. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Triumph Bancorp.

