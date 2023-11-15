Did a Trump co-defendant violate his bond agreement by allegedly threatening witnesses?

The prosecutor in the Georgia election racketeering case wants to revoke the bond for one of Donald Trump’s co-defendants, Harrison Floyd, for allegedly threatening and intimidating potential witnesses in the case.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis cited Floyd’s social media posts and broadcast interviews she said violated his bond agreement not to interfere with witnesses.

"Since his release from custody, the Defendant has engaged in numerous intentional and flagrant violations of the conditions of his release ordered by the Court," Willis wrote.

Floyd’s lawyer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Floyd, who served as a leader for the organization Black Voices for Trump, remains free on $100,000 bond, pending a trial that is not yet scheduled. Besides the overarching racketeering charge in the case, Floyd is charged with conspiring to solicit false statements and influencing witnesses for allegedly trying to get election worker Ruby Freeman to change her version of how votes were counted at State Farm Arena on election night. Floyd has pleaded not guilty.

Harrison Floyd served as the leader for the organization Black Voices for Trump. The indictment states Floyd and other individuals “unlawfully conspired to solicit, request, and importune Ruby Freeman,” a Fulton County election worker, to engage in conduct that constitutes the felony offense of false statements and writings. Floyd faces three charges: violation of the RICO Act, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and influencing witnesses.

Willis cited a Floyd social media post Nov. 1 that flagged Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his aide, Gabriel Sterling, who said the Georgia election was conducted without widespread fraud. Floyd’s message asked whether “they should be more concerned about interfering in elections, perjury before Congress, lying to DA Fani Willis, or all of the above?”

Willis argued the post constituted intimidation of potential witnesses.

Willis also cited a Nov. 6 video distributed on the Conservative Daily podcast that discussed the guilty plea of another co-defendant, Jenna Ellis. Floyd said: “Trump was underserved by people like her” and said she “showed who she really is” by pleading guilty.

Willis argued the video communicated indirectly with Ellis, “in violation of conditions of his release.”

Willis also cited a Floyd social media post Nov. 14 about Freeman, the Georgia election worker. The post questioned whether Freeman sounded pressured during a recording. “Why would DA Fani Willis want to hide this from the public?” Floyd asked.

Willis argued the post constituted intimidation of a potential witness.

The filing included several more social media posts and interviews.

Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee hasn’t responded to the filing.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Georgia DA asks to jail Harrison Floyd for alleged bond violation