Who would win?

Did Trump's Tweet Just Start a U.S.-China Trade War?

But Trump is also playing with fire. Beijing is unlikely to capitulate in negotiations at this stage and will probably choose not to participate in talks planned for September.

What Happened

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on Aug. 1 that the United States plans to impose a 10 percent tariff starting Sept. 1 on the remaining $300 billion in Chinese exports. He argued that China has fallen short of its pledges to increase agricultural purchases and curb fentanyl sales to the United States. Trump tried to frame the tariff move in positive terms, calling it a "small" tariff (compared with his earlier threat to impose a 25 percent tariff), and said that he looks forward to a "positive dialogue with China" after "constructive" U.S.-China trade negotiations in Shanghai earlier in the week.

Why It Matters

